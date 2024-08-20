An ode to racing and performance. The new Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport celebrates the mastery of the German brand’s most sporting division with a limited-edition car based on the racing version and designed to entertain wealthy owners during track days. Wealthy, yes, because the 13 units that will be built will cost 1.03 million euros each. The new GT3 debuted at Monterey Car Week 2024, while also celebrating the brand’s 130-year history.

Engine and performance

Derived from the racing GT3, it has no regulatory restrictions as it is a car born to be used on the track by its owners. Under the skin it boasts the 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine which in this case can deliver 671 HP and 538 Nm of torque, compared to the 550 HP of the racing version. All combined with a six-speed sequential gearbox. The maximum speed is over 315 km/h. The AMG team has also developed specific aerodynamics with a 15% increase in downforce to which DRS is also added. The carbon-ceramic braking system is instead derived from Formula 1.

Distinctive elements for the Mercedes AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport

Being a limited edition model and above all a celebratory car, the new Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport will be made with numerous details that can be chosen by the owner and a series of elements that recall the tradition of the brand. The livery, for example, recalls the silver and blue of the 1952 300 SL as well as the interior in blue and white plaid fabric with brown leather trim. In combination with the car, those who decide to purchase the new AMG racing car will also receive a Puma racing suit with a complete kit of gloves, shoes and Bell helmet as well as an interior cover and a bag made with the same finishes as the interior.