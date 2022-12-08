The tasty Black Series recipe, but for the track. That’s the Mercedes-AMG GT2.

If the money is splashing against the plinths, I think it would be nice to buy a GT racer. Various car manufacturers such as Audi and BMW sell ready-made race cars to customers to participate in official racing championships. Mercedes-AMG also does that and the GT2 is their latest weapon.

The GT2 can best be compared to the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. After all, the power source is technically linked to that car. We are talking about a V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft. The eight-cylinder with two turbos in the GT2 delivers a healthy 707 hp and up to 800 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox.

GT2, GT3, GT4

The name may be a bit confusing for the layman, but this GT2 fills the gap between the GT3 and the GT4. Let’s just explain. Professional racing drivers drive the AMG GT3. Drivers who want to become professional drivers drive the GT4. The GT2 drivers are the gentleman racers: drivers with often healthy bank accounts who especially enjoy racing.

Stripped interior

The appearance is characteristic Mercedes-AMG GT. The interior is not. A racing steering wheel, stripped center console and full roll cage characterize the interior of the AMG. The large rear spoiler on the back of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 is fully adjustable. Furthermore, the race car has 18-inch lightweight rims. This Mercedes weighs about 1,400 kg including air conditioning (nice).

The new Mercedes-AMG GT2 will be available from the 2023 racing season. Gentlemen, start your engines!

