Mercedes-Benz presented the new, second generation of the AMG GTs. A vehicle that the house of the Star has admitted to having redesigned from the ground up: The lightweight aluminum composite construction with maximum stiffness forms the basis for precise driving dynamics and high comfort, all of which is clearly coupled with a sporty feel typical of the models tuned by Mercedes’ high-performance division.

Engine and gearbox

To push the new AMG GT thinks a AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with two twin-scroll turbochargers, which equips the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupé version and guarantees a maximum power of 585 HP as well as a peak torque of 800 Nm. In the future, and only on selected markets, the AMG version will also be available GT 55 4MATIC+, with maximum power of 476 HP and peak torque of 700 Nm. AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G gearboxThat “combines an exciting shifting experience with extremely short shift times”, explains Mercedes.

Standard active suspension

Both versions of the new generation of the AMG GT are fitted with the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active hydraulic roll stabilization, a system which enables optimum behavior when cornering and when changing load, and which brings typical driving characteristics of the high-performance division of the Stella brand in terms of dynamics, precision and feedback for the driver. Separate mention for the limited slip rear differential and for the brake disc in composite material, with the latter allowing the German sports car to boast excellent deceleration values ​​and precise dosages. Furthermore, for the first time the AMG GT is also available with four-wheel drive.

Six driving modes

It is offered as standard the rear axle steering, which means that depending on the speed at which you are traveling, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels (up to 100 km/h) or in the same direction as the front wheels (over 100 km/h). Six AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving programs will be available to the driver: “Smooth”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport +”, “Individual” and “RACE”. Focus on the system DIGITAL LIGHTwhich is available as standard and which allows guidance signs or warning symbols to be projected onto the road by being equipped with a light module in each headlamp with three powerful LEDs whose light is refracted and directed with the help of 1.3 million of micromirrors.

Indoors and outdoors

We close with the design: Outside the interior we find the AMG-specific low radiator grille, the characteristic headlights that underline the character of the AMG GT, the light-alloy wheels almost flush with the body, the flat, horizontally connected LED rear lights and the active rear spoiler is perfectly integrated into the large tailgate, while inside the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific displays and contents, the standard electrically adjustable AMG sports seats, the AMG Performance steering wheel with standard AMG buttons, the 12.3″ LCD screen of the instrument cluster integrated in a high-tech display unit, and the 12.8″ touchscreen in portrait format dedicated to multimedia functions.