Mercedes-AMG has installed a four-cylinder turbo engine in the GT, this is the 43

This still feels a bit uncomfortable. The GT was the muscle car from Mercedes-AMG. With its bombastic 4.0 liter biturbo V8, it is a wonderful car to drive long distances. In GT R trim you could also use it on the track.

The GT aspect has been further emphasized with the second generation. It is now a 2+2 with room in the back for people without legs. Mercedes-AMG wants to make the GT more accessible to a larger group of people. That includes other engines.

Mercedes AMG GT 43

That is why Mercedes-AMG is introducing the 43 Coupé. A variant with a four-cylinder petrol engine in combination with rear-wheel drive. We know the drivetrain from, among others, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. The power is 421 hp and 500 Nm of torque. There is also a starter generator, good for another 14 hp. The block is linked to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT 9-speed automatic transmission.

The performance is fine. 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h. That's not the issue either. It has more to do with the feeling the car gives you. A running four-cylinder is simply a lot less sexy than an eight-cylinder or even a six-cylinder.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 comes standard with 19-inch wheels. Optionally 20 to 21 inches is possible. The thing can also be decorated with all kinds of packages, such as the AMG Night Package if you want everything black.

The only advantage of a four-cylinder is that the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 becomes more accessible in terms of price. A Dutch price has not yet been announced, but it will of course be cheaper than the current 298,901 euros and 585 hp AMG GT Coupé. You still have the GT's beautiful appearance in combination with a less powerful engine. The neighbor won't notice.

