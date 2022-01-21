The Arctic Circle received a visit from Mercedes-AMG GT. The new generation of the sports car of the German car manufacturer was in fact immortalized in the cold and freezing test phase: the Porsche 911 rival seems to maintain a profile and a design quite similar to the current version of the model, even if it must be said that the livery camouflage worn did not allow to identify the style in all its details. What seems certain is that the new AMG GT will make its debut in 2023, although for now there is nothing official.

Taking a look at the recently tested prototypes, the presence of standard headlights and taillights stands out, with a familiar design especially in the front. The low-positioned Panamericana grille appears to be slightly larger, and is flanked by prominent AMG-style air intakes. Expected major changes in the rear, where new horizontally mounted LED taillights, an active rear spoiler, more pronounced rear shoulders and quad tailpipes steal the show. The updates made by the Star brand should also extend into the cockpit, where we will find the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system with the new Mercedes screen layout that will materialize in a 11.9 “touchscreen display arranged vertically. The seating configuration should be a 2 + 2.

At the moment it is not known what the engine specifications will be. According to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, the familiar will be hidden under the hood 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which will be offered in various powers and will be combined with both rear-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox. Recall that the next generation of Mercedes-AMG GTs will boast a new and stiffer aluminum composite platform, which it will be shared with the SL: compared to the latter, however, the air suspension and chassis configuration may be different.