In full swing at the Festival of Speed, the parade of thrilling models that are alternating on the famous Goodwood hill continues. Such as the latest addition to the AMG GT family, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+The “the sportiest model in our AMG GT family”, according to the words of Michael SchiebeChairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes Maybach divisions. “For those who want to not only enjoy their AMG GT on the road, but also take some fast laps on the racetrack, the GT 63 PRO is the ideal choice. We have increased the engine performance and improved the aerodynamics with features such as the new front apron and additional underbody air deflectors.”

Improved performance

The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo in the 450 kW (612 hp) configuration ensures first-class propulsion. It delivers 20 kW (27 hp) more than the AMG GT 63 and the experts from Affalterbach have increased the maximum torque by 50 Nm to 850 Nm for even more powerful acceleration. This increase in performance was achieved by adapting the engine control unit. The performance speaks for itself from 0 to 200 km/h in just 10.9 seconds (0.5 seconds more than the AMG GT 63) and a top speed of 317 km/h.

Expanded cooling package

The technicians have also strengthened high and low temperature cooling circuitsso that the transmission does not overheat too much even under increased load. Two radiators are now positioned in the front left and right wheel arches, which increases the cooling performance of the transmission and thus the overall performance of the vehicle on the racetrack. The radiators mounted above the differentials on the front and rear axle and the transfer case of the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive are now actively cooled. With the help of electrically driven water pumps, the coolant circulates in the corresponding cooling circuits and can therefore dissipate heat better and more continuously via the high-mounted radiators.

Increased aerodynamic performance

The aerodynamics experts and driving dynamics specialists worked closely together. The redesigned front apron is even more dominant, and now integrates additional exposed carbon fibre air deflectors around the enlarged side air intakes. Also standard are the active underbody aerodynamics profile, the AIRPANEL active air control system in the front apron and the aerodynamics package with fixed rear wing on the tailgate. This reduces aerodynamic lift on the front axle by more than 30 kg, resulting in even more precise steering response. “Additional radiators in the wheel arches and electric water pumps in the top-mounted radiators ensure stability even under heavy use,” concludes Schiebe. “At the same time, the GT PRO offers a high degree of everyday usability. This mix of performance and practicality further enriches the AMG GT family, which has something to offer every sports car enthusiast.”