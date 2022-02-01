The Mercedes-AMG range expands with the debut of the new one GT 63 SE Performance. We are talking about a model that the German car manufacturer defines “a milestone”, being the first high-performance hybrid and at the same time the most powerful series model of the Star brand never made. With the new AMG GT 63 ES Performance, Mercedes is accelerating the electrification process of its range, using a range of Formula One skills and technologies for the AMG high-performance family.

The new four-door sports coupe from the Star is driven by a system consisting of an engine 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, combined with a high-performance battery developed by AMG and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC + all-wheel drive system. The power of the system is equal to 843 HP, while the maximum torque exceeds 1,400 Nm: we are talking about specifications that allow acceleration from a standstill to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds, while after less than ten seconds the 200 km / h. The maximum speed that can be reached reaches 316 km / h. Aesthetically speaking, the special edition green AMG Magno AMG, with its green inferno magno livera and numerous interior and exterior design details, it stands out for its unique and individual personality.

The standard equipment of the four-door hybrid Mercedes-AMG coupe is wide and well equipped: from AMG RIDE CONTROL + suspension that adjust the damping force for each wheel according to the situation in a few milliseconds to the driving programs AMG DYNAMIC SELECT, with which you switch from the basic mode to the Sport + for particularly dynamic driving to the “Comfort” setting for a smooth ride ( the tuning can also be adjusted in three stages independently of the driving programs via a button), passing through the integrated driving dynamics control system AMG DYNAMICS which affects the control strategies of ESP, all-wheel drive and rear differential a electronically controlled limited slip, right down to the lightweight high-performance ceramic brake system. In Italy, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance can already be ordered with prices starting from 202.970 euros, € 17,677 more for the green Magno special edition AMG.