Mercedes AMG presented to the Goodwood Festival of Speed the new AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+with increased power, improved aerodynamics and enhanced cooling. Technical features also include suspension AMG Active Ride Controlrear-axle steering, active aerodynamics and variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4Matic+.

AMG V8 engine and performance

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ is equipped with an engine AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo that provides 450 kW (612 HP)20 kW (27 hp) more than the AMG GT63. Maximum torque has been increased by 50 Nm, reaching 850 Nm.

Engine compartment AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+

Thanks to these modifications, the car accelerates from 0 to 200 km/h in just 10.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 317 km/h. These improvements were achieved by adapting the control unit of the engine.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ features

The AMG GT engineers have enhanced the cooling circuits to prevent the transmission from overheating even under high load, with two added radiators in the front wheel arches.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ on the track

The radiators on the differentials and on the transfer case of the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive are now actively cooled via water pumps electric. A new geometry of the air guide vanes and brake cover plates improve brake cooling.

Aerodynamics have also been optimised to improve performance on the track. The apron redesigned front with carbon fiber deflectors, the active aerodynamic profile Under the body, the Airpanel system and the fixed rear wing reduce aerodynamic lift on the front axle. over 30 kgimproving steering precision.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ front AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ rear 3/4 AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ front bumper 21″ wheels Rear spoiler Rear exhaust Front bumper aerodynamics Cockpit dashboard Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+

Additional air deflectors, similar to those of the Mercedes-AMG Oneaccelerate the airflow under the car, increasing downforce on the rear axle by around 15 kg.

Brakes and wheels

The high-performance composite braking system in AMG ceramic standard, with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear, it is equipped with brake discs 420mm on the front axle, currently the largest ceramic brake discs available as standard from Mercedes-AMG. As in motorsport, the rear of the brake discs is made of lightweight titanium and high resistance.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ 21″ wheels

This braking system reduces weight, especially unsprung masses, and offers a greater durability and resistance to fading under heavy braking, ensuring fast lap times. The braking system also excels in the long duration and immediate response, a key factor for a high level of safety in everyday driving.

The lightweight AMG Performance forged wheels from 21 inches, with cross-spoke design, are painted exclusively in matt Himalayan grey. They are equipped with tyres as standard Michelin Pilot Sport 5.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ on the road

As an option at no additional cost, tires are available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R CupThe tire sizes are 295/30 ZR 21 at the front and 305/30 ZR 21 at the rear.

Price, how much does the most powerful AMG GT cost

The price of the most powerful AMG GT, designed for the track, far exceeds the 200,000 eurosplacing it among the elite of supercars.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ DATA SHEET

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Motor V8 with direct injection and double turbocharging Displacement 3.982 cm³ MAX Power 612 HP at 5,500-6,500 rpm MAX Couple 850 Nm at 2,350-5,000 rpm Traction Fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G 0-100 km/h 3.2 s MAX speed 317 km/h Consumption 14.1 l/100 km CO₂ emissions 319 g/km Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ Features

Photo Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+

