A brand like Mercedes-AMG cannot avoid building cleaner cars. Mercedes-Benz’s sporty label is of course already well on its way. For example, the C43 AMG is a four-cylinder and the GLC is a plug-in hybrid. The S63 AMG is also a hybrid. There are also electric AMG derivatives of the EQE and EQS models.

However, there are still plenty of models that are ‘only’ a mild hybrid. Mercedes used the GLE facelift to give the GLE53 AMG a new drivetrain. Officially the car is called the ‘Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+‘

Is this also a six-cylinder?

Then the question is: is there a four- or six-cylinder in it? The C63 and GLC63 are now a PHEV with four cylinders and they are higher in the pecking order. Fortunately, a six-cylinder was chosen. This now produces 14 hp more than before, 449 hp. Then there is a 136 hp electric motor. The maximum system power is now 544 hp and the system torque is 750 Nm.

This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h according to good practice. By the way, it is not a PHEV like the GLC63: you can drive long distances electrically with the GLE53. The battery has a capacity of 31.2 kWh.

This makes it possible to cover 80-86 km (depending on the wheels you choose). The Coupé version (which is also available immediately) can even reach 82-87 km. Fast charging is possible up to 60 kW. The electric top speed is 140 km/h.

Price Mercedes-AMG GLE53 (and those of the competitors)

The price of the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 is now also known. The Mercedes-AMG GLE53 is available from 132,597 euros. The Coupé costs 135,570 euros.

If we take a quick look at the competition, it looks something like this:

Volkswagen Touareg R | €99,990

BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport Pro | €106,648

Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro Competition | (temporarily unavailable, was 112K)

Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid | €124,600

Range Rover Sport P460e Dynamic SE | €125,253

Mercedes AMG GLE53

Yes, the Mercedes is the most expensive, but it also has the most competent drivetrain. The ’53’ has almost 100 hp more than what the competition has to offer, except for the Cayenne. Although the Porsche comes close in terms of performance, it is very modestly equipped as standard and the options are very expensive.

