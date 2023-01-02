A large SUV coupe with a potent powertrain: that is the driving test summary of the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupé driving test.

It’s nice to have a choice, isn’t it? Unfortunately, not everyone has enough taste to agree with me that the GLE Coupé is the most beautiful variant. For those, there is the regular SUV that is less beautiful and has the additional disadvantage that your friends will ask you to help with moving. A practical trunk also has its drawbacks.

AMG GLE

The GLE AMG is not exactly discreet either. Apart from the size (for here in Europe that is) it is also obvious that this is a potent version. At the front there is the typical AMG grille with fifteen chromed bars, the rear is enhanced by a diffuser with two double round exhausts.

The GLE53 is also thicker on its wheels. The AMG wheel arches are a bit wider than on regular GLEs. The thick 22” pattas finish it off. At the rear, the tires are ridiculously wide: the size is 325/35/22. So no shortage of grip.

The interior also received the standard AMG sauce. Fine sports seats with black leather, large screens with the MBUX control system. Not only paddles can be found on the AMG sports steering wheel, but also buttons to control the driving modes and other settings. That is also all possible with buttons on the center tunnel, but it is more racy to have that on the steering wheel. Lewis and Max have that, so I want that too.

Which AMG is this again?

Max and Lewis also have electric power on board and that is exactly what you get as a GLE53 buyer. Fortunately, combined with a cute six-in-line blowing engine that will make us petrolheads happy for the time being.

The AMG portfolio is now very broad, the EQE43 and EQS53 are the first fully electric versions. It used to be easier to choose: do you want the V8 or the V12? The V8 is still there, but there are also four-cylinder in many flavors from the A-class like A35 to C63 in the new C-class.

Confusingly enough, the 63 is of course also available as a brutal V8. AMG is gradually combining combustion engines with electric motors in order to achieve even more flavours.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE53 from the driving test also has a role for electric power, but it is not a plug-in hybrid that can drive fully electrically. One of the important innovations is the 48-volt on-board power supply, which is combined with the EQ Boost starter alternator. As the name suggests, it is a combination of a starter motor and an alternator into a powerful electric motor that is placed between the engine and the transmission.

The EQ Boost starter alternator can fulfill multiple roles and also add new functions at the same time. In addition to regular alternator, the EQ Boost starter alternator is also able to recuperate energy, a sailing mode is supported and an extra boost of 16 kW and 250 Nm of extra torque can be provided. That’s nice, but certainly not enough to get the hefty GLE Coupé off the starting blocks.

This GLE53 has a six-in-line

Fortunately, there is also an interesting combustion engine on board. It is a brand new 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine with both an exhaust gas turbocharger and an auxiliary electric compressor. It is therefore not a further development of the 43 AMG block, because those cars still have a V6 with a single turbo.

The six-cylinder in-line engine delivers an output of 320 kW/435 hp and a maximum torque of 520 Nm. Unfortunately, the horsepower and Nm’s of the EQ boost function cannot simply be added, but it does not alter the fact that this is more than enough for the GLE53 AMG. The sprint to 100 km/h takes only 5.3 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

Also interesting is the electric compressor, which receives support from the EQ Boost starter alternator when driving off, so that a high boost pressure is created without delay and thus for a faster torque increase. This ensures maximum acceleration until the large exhaust gas turbocharger starts to do its job.

It’s not GLE63

Let’s kick in the open door. Still, I want to make an important point. Where the E53 is an exciting variant of the significantly more compact and lighter E-class coupé, the GLE53 is smooth rather than fast. It also shows a little how far I (we) are in terms of acceleration, because a sprint to 100 in 5.3s was 20 years ago work for sports cars. With the GLE53 AMG, the scales turn to 2.2 tons and then you have not yet fully loaded it with passengers and belongings.

Don’t get me wrong: it’s a delicious variant with a creamy sounding six-cylinder that wins many a traffic light or other sprint. The Mercedes-AMG GLE53 is a wonderful travel car that looks thick and with which you can set high averages in comfort. With the GLE63 you push 911s on the autobahn and then drift hairpins.

The AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission with nine gears works like a charm. When driving quietly you don’t even notice that work is being done. If you then feel more like it, the AMG Speedshift box is also ready. It is no problem at all to downshift several gears at once.

AMG Active Ride Control and 4Matic+

On the front fender is a nice badge with 4MATIC +, the fully variable all-wheel drive from AMG. The rear axle is permanently driven, the amount of power sent to the front axle is variable. But alas, zero, I might add. After all, a nice party trick of the E63S is the drift mode, in which the drive to the front axle is completely shut off. Not that it would fit the GLE very much, but still.

So no special play mode for the 4Matic+ system, the GLE53 AMG is primarily a car that always has grip. The setup is very neutral (on dry asphalt), the variable all-wheel drive is especially very busy to ensure that both front and rear remain in line.

The AMG Active Ride Control suspension with air suspension works brilliantly. In the different positions, the chassis can be varied between slightly more comfort or sportiness. Kneiters of 400 x 36 mm discs at the front and 345 x 25 mm at the rear ensure that all masses can also be safely brought to a stop.

Conclusion Mercedes-AMG GLE53 review

The price tag for all this beauty is of course not tender. The mild hybrid powertrain helps to reduce CO2 emissions somewhat, but the tax authorities still demand a significant contribution. The Mercedes-AMG GLE53 has a starting price of 134,254 euros, which saves 60k compared to the GLE63.

You can do a lot of fun things for 60k, but it would also gnaw that a GLE63 is even more fun than a GLE53. The 53 is “just” a fast and very nice GLE, the 63 a sports car with a bit more space. Well almost then, an E63 is even more fun.

This article Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe driving test and video first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

