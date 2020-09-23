Mercedes-Benz has expanded its portfolio of Mercedes-AMG performance cars in India. The company has launched the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe SUV. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 1.2 crore. The GLE 53 is the first 53 Series AMG in India to replace the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43. The biggest highlight of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is the new 3.0-liter inline 6 cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system.The engine mounted on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 generates 435PS power at 6,100 rpm and 520 Nm peak torque at 1,800-5,800 rpm. It has a 9 speed transmission and 4Matic AWD. The GLE 53 accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.3 seconds. At the same time, its top speed is 250 km / h. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 features AMG-tuned air suspension.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 offers several drive and off-road modes. The GLE 53 SUV will lower itself to 10mm in Sport + mode. When the off-road modes of this vehicle are chosen, it increases the ground clearance to 55mm. The SUV also features AMG Dynamics ESP modes. Apart from the features coming in the regular GLE, AMG GLE 53 has been given AIRMATIC suspension with AMG Active Ride Control role stabilization.

The Mercedes front SUV gets more prominent bumpers with a Panamericana grille and specific air inlets. The SUV features a wellness program with HUD, four-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats. The GLE is the best-selling SUV in India for Mercedes-Benz. The company says that more than 13,000 GLEs are operating on Indian roads.