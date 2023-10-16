No V8, but 680 hp from a hybrid drivetrain. The Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SE Performance will have to prove itself during a test in Spain.

Yes, it is a real shame that Mercedes-AMG is partly saying goodbye to the V8. I write partly because you can certainly still opt for the V8, but then there is a different body around it. For the more compact AMG models such as the C-class and this GLC, we have to make do with a four-cylinder with electric assistance.

680 hp and launch control

To get straight to the point: the GLC 63 SE Performance is fast. Really fast, so fast that it makes grown men giggle during launch control. Those 680 hp are really there and it is a treat for technology enthusiasts. Just as the first “AMG 63” models simply had a very big V8, a lot of engineering has now gone into this new “AMG 63” line.

Launch control one more time

Mercedes-AMG calls this the Race Start. I see a deserted parking lot near the sports fields and three hockey mothers who want to see who can take the first girls’ team to the away game the fastest. That’s completely aside, because the fathers will also have fun with the Race Start of the GLC63 (we’ll just shorten the ridiculously long type designation).

Because we are in favor of thorough consumer research, I have tried out the launch control for you several times. On the generally smooth Spanish asphalt, the GLC63 really takes off. It is slightly addictive, but also important to do it more than once to find out what is happening.

Despite the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+, the power comes in so aggressively that wheelspin occurs on the front axle. Not that the wheels are grinding unnecessarily, but the GLC63 has audible difficulty in getting all the newton meters onto the road. AMG probably does this deliberately to allow the large turbo to spool up (even) faster. The acceleration that follows is unstoppable, only when upshifting just before 200 km/h does the forward urge seem to decrease slightly.

The result is astonishing for such a “soccermom” mobile that weighs over 2.3 tons. In 3.5 seconds the clock reaches 100 and the limiter only cuts in at 275 km/h. We were unable to verify the latter in Spain, but it must be possible with this power.

Technical tour de force: the drivetrain of the GLC63

We still mourn the farewell of the V8 for the GLC63 (and C63), but something special will come in return. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SE PERFORMANCE in this test combines the 2.0 liter AMG turbo engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) on the rear axle.

The electric motor on the rear axle delivers 204 hp/320 Nm and is integrated into a compact Electric Drive Unit (P3 hybrid) with a two-speed transmission and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Electric motors deliver their maximum torque from zero revs, so the GLC63 does not feel as drawling as the C43 AMG.

The automated two-speed transmission on the rear axle with a specially calibrated gear ratio ensures the distribution of high wheel torque for a smooth start to sufficient continuous power at higher speeds. An electric actuator switches into second gear at approximately 140 km/h at the latest, which corresponds to the maximum speed of the electric motor of approximately 13,500 rpm.

A mini battery

Yes, you can plug in with the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SE Performance, but I doubt whether many customers will do that. The battery is only 6.1 kWh, meaning the GLC63 SE PERFORMANCE can travel only 12 km in full electric mode. Twelve kilometers, and for that you would have to plug in every time to charge for at least 2 hours.

As AMG itself puts it: the battery is designed for rapid power delivery and absorption, not for the greatest possible range. There are four modes for recovery, with the most aggressive mode allowing the GLC63 to be driven almost with one pedal drive.

The M139l: a special four-cylinder

Since the launch of the first generation A45 AMG, we know that they can also build powerful smaller engines in Afalterbach. The A45/CLA45 and the C43 also have a version of this engine block, which is given the engine code M139l for longitudinal installation. For technology enthusiasts, this engine (and the entire drivetrain) is quite a treat.

The two-liter four-cylinder also has a 48-volt mild hybrid setup with belt-driven starter generator RSG that can deliver 14 hp/150 Nm. So far nothing exciting, almost every new car on the market has a construction like this.

What is a first (shared with the C43/C63) is the use of an electric exhaust gas turbo. The M139l is the only series engine with this technology derived from the F1. An approximately 4 cm thin electric motor is integrated directly on the turbo shaft – between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the inlet side. The name exhaust gas turbo gives something away, but normally a turbo does not do much if the gas is not given properly and the exhaust gases are blown out. Hence the phenomenon of turbo lag, it takes a while before the turbo actually starts working when you accelerate.

With an electric turbo, the shaft of the turbo is driven by the electric motor, causing the compressor wheel to accelerate before the exhaust gas flow takes over the drive conventionally. The system also works when the throttle is off, as a kind of anti-lag system. The electric exhaust gas turbo gets its power from the 48V on-board network, runs at a maximum of 175,000 rpm and uses the cooling circuit of the combustion engine.

Most powerful four-cylinder ever

And that’s without adding the horsepower of the electric motor. The 2.0 four-cylinder alone produces 476 hp at 6,725 rpm. The torque is also strong (545 Nm), but is only achieved between 5,250 and 5,500 rpm.

In addition to the two-speed gearbox of the electric motor, the two-liter four-cylinder is coupled to the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission with a wet starter clutch. Thanks to all this technology (and optimization by the AMG engineers), the maximum power and torque are incredibly impressive. In total, the powertrain of the GLC63 SE PERFORMANCE can deliver a tree-uprooting 1,020 Nm of torque. Not bad for a two liter drink, right? The system power is 680 hp and this new GLC63 easily beats the old one with V8 (which had 510 hp).

A thick appearance and interior

The time of flared wheel arches is a bit over, but there is also plenty to do with other grilles and bumpers. For example, the GLC63 gets an AMG-specific grille with vertical slats, small flics on the special front bumper and side sill extensions. The rear has a rear bumper with diffuser, additional diffuser plate and two trapezoidal double exhaust tips. This is the side you will see the most. Fortunately, it is quickly recognizable, because a long look will not allow you to see the back of the GLE63.

In our opinion, the interiors of the current (larger) Mercedes are quite nice. The large central screen with MBUX works well and generally beautiful materials are used. The GLE63 AMG gets a steering wheel with a flattened bottom and perforated leather where you hold the steering wheel. In addition to the aluminum paddles, the GLE63 also gets the very nice rotary knob on the steering wheel for the driving modes. With a quick turn you can scroll through the eight (!, it’s almost worth a separate article) AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs or you can click to switch specific functions on and off. AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats and illuminated door sills with “AMG” lettering complete the look.

Fanatical hockey moms can do data logging with AMG TRACK PACE, so you can do the parking lot at the club even faster. The software records more than eighty vehicle-specific data such as speed, acceleration and steering angle ten times per second while driving around a circuit. Lap and sector times and additional training and analysis tools are also included. Nice toy and completely pointless in an SUV, but oh well.

The cons

It’s not a V8, but in return you get an extra 170 hp. And a whole lot of torque. And a very interesting drivetrain. I think AMG can still find customers for this car.

The bigger point of criticism is that this is a fake plug-in hybrid. In theory you could charge, but in practice you will only do so if it results in a better parking space. You don’t have to do it for the 12 km electric range, especially because the GLE63 charges the battery fairly quickly via recuperation and the engine.

Small point of criticism on a dynamic level: in the Spanish mountains the brakes gave less confidence than you would like. Especially if you have just unleashed 680 hp and are hurtling towards a right-angled bend with the 2.3-ton GLC. The brake pedal feels a bit spongy and provides little feedback. If your wife (m/f) ever causes damage, this is her (or his) excuse.

Price and conclusion test Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SE Performance

Cars in general have become expensive and this GLC63 is no exception. The GLC63 does not really benefit from the battery and the plug. CO2 emissions are still 170 grams per kilometer, and The Hague charges a fair amount for this to qualify for yellow plates.

For around 160 thousand euros, the GLC63 AMG is not a bargain. With competitors such as the BMW X3M and Porsche Macan you do get a six-cylinder, but one thing is certain: they cannot match the power of the GLC63 AMG. And they also clearly do well in the sprint, so a four-cylinder engine isn’t that bad.

