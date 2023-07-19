The new Mercedes-AMG GLC extension it’s a High performance sports SUV more powerful than the previous model. It is available in two performance levels: GLC 43 4Matic And GLC 63 SE Performancethe first SUV high-performance plug-in hybrid. The GLC 43 is equipped with an engine 2.0-litre AMG with electric exhaust gas turbocharger, while the GLC 63 SE Performance features a hybrid powertrain advanced engine that combines the AMG turbo engine with aelectric drive on the rear axle.

Mercedes-AMG GLC engine

In the GLC 43 4Matic model, the 2.0-litre AMG engine delivers 310kW (421hp) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Thanks to the belt-driven generator (BSG) a 48 voltsthe engine also serves as mild hybrid, offering a brief boost of extra power and ensuring immediate throttle response and smooth transitions. The GLC 43 4Matic accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic mild hybrid with 421 HP

Thanks to the 48 volt power supply, the electric turbocharger reaches very high speeds and guarantees ahigh air flow. The engine is cooled by the combustion engine cooling circuit, always maintaining the ideal temperature. The motor design ensures a robust and lightweight structure, allowing high pressures of combustion.

The M139l also features an innovative two-stage petrol injectionwith piezo injectors for the first stage and injection into the intake manifold for the second stage.

Mercedes-AMG GLC Plug-in Hybrid 63 SE Performance

The GLC 63 SE Performance is a high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV with the most powerful four-cylinder engine in the world, the M139l. The thermal unit produces 350 kW (476 hp) at 6,725 rpm with a maximum torque of 545Nm at 5,250-5,500rpm. The plug-in drive combines the combustion engine with a 150 kW (204 HP) electric motor on the rear axle, a high-performance battery and a AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive fully variable.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SE Performance is a plug-in hybrid with 680 HP of total power

The system offers a system power of 500kW (680hp) and a maximum system torque of 1,020Nmenabling outstanding performance with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and an electronically regulated top speed a 275 km/h.

The high-performance battery of the GLC 63 SE Performance has a capacity of 6.1 kWhwith continuous power of 80 kW e peak power of 150 kW for ten seconds. It can be recharged via energy recovery or via the 3.7 kW on-board charger with alternating current at charging stations, wallboxes or household sockets.

The battery ensures about 12 km in electric

A non-conductive refrigerant circulates around all 560 cells of the battery, keeping them at a constant temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. Finally, the battery offers an electric range of 12km.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 4Matic drive and gearbox

Mercedes-AMG GLC models use the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G gearbox with starter clutch in oil bath, improving throttle response and ensuring quick changes. The hybrid drive controlled by the electric motor manages the traction on individual wheels, avoiding the intervention of the ESP and improving vehicle agility and efficiency. The high-performance battery can be recharged via the energy recovery during braking.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic on the road

There AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive offers variable power distribution, allowing for a dynamic driving and increased traction on all wheels. The AMG Dynamics system adds further features to the ESP, offering different driving mode adapted to the driver’s preferences. The optimized software ensures extremely fast gear changes and the double clutch function in the driving programs “Sports” and “Sports+“.

The function of is also available Race Start for optimal acceleration from a standstill, while the driving program “Comfort” automatically activates the function ECO start/stop and the “Individual” mode allows you to activate the function “Glide”.

Mercedes-AMG GLC trim features

Both Mercedes-AMG GLC models feature AMG Ride Control suspension with steel springs and adaptive damping system, ensuring dynamism and comfort over long distances. The adaptive damping system continuously adjusts the damping of each individual wheel to the driving demands, improving ride quality and safety. There GLC 63 SE Performance it also offers active roll stabilization AMG Active Ride Controlwhich electromechanically compensates for body movements, further improving driving dynamics.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SE Performance on the road

The AMG three-stage steering system Speed ​​Sensitive offers a variable geometry ratio that adapts to the selected driving programme, providing reduced steering effort at low speeds and optimum vehicle control at high speeds. The system can also do turn the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels at low speeds to improve maneuverability and reduce the turning radius, while at high speeds the rear wheels turn parallel to the front wheels to improve driving stability and vehicle responsiveness.

Mercedes-AMG GLC brakes

The GLC 43 is equipped with an AMG sports brake system with vented and drilled discs internally, respectively in size 370x36mm with 4-piston fixed calipers at the front e 360 x 26mm with 1-piston floating calipers at the rear.

21-inch GLC 63 SE Performance Edition 1 alloy wheels

In the GLC 63 S, the AMG high-performance composite brake system features 6-piston fixed calipersi at the front with ventilated and internally drilled discs from 390x36mm and 1-piston floating calipers at the rear with 370 x 26mm.

Mercedes-AMG GLC as it is outside and inside

Mercedes-AMG GLC outside stands out for its own sporty exterior design with AMG-specific elements such as the radiator grille and front apron with distinctive details.

The interior offers AMG seats comfortable and luxurious, while the AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment with AMG-specific functions add a touch of sportiness. The AMG Track Pace PACE system records data for use on the racetrack, offering detailed information about the vehicle’s performance.

Interior GLC 43 4Matic dashboard

The AMG Exterior Night Package, AMG Night Package Exterior II, AMG Carbon Exterior Package And AMG styling package are optional packages for the Mercedes-AMG GLC that offer various design elements to accentuate the sporty and elegant appearance of the vehicle. These include high-gloss black details, dark chrome, carbon finishes sight and aerodynamic components inspired by motor sport.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SE Performance Edition 1

The model is offered at the launch GLC 63 SE Performance Edition 1, available only for one year after its market launch. It features a distinctive design with exterior colors graphite gray magno or high-tech silver magno and a carbon magno car wrap that elongates the sides. Mounted on 21-inch AMG forged wheels with cross-spoke design in matt black and yellow painted brake calipers.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SE Performance Edition 1

The aerodynamic elements include one front splitter larger in high-gloss black and side cutouts, the trailing edge of the AMG Performance airflow, and further cutouts for the air outlets in the rear apron. This special series also includes the AMG Exterior Night Package and AMG Exterior Night Package II. The interior features AMG Performance seats in black nappa leather with yellow decorative stitching, “Edition 1” logo in the front headrests, seat belts in yellow and elements of AMG carbon trim with yellow thread.

The AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather/Dinamica microfibre has yellow decorative stitching and the AMG door sills are illuminated with yellow “AMG” lettering. The exclusive interior completes the interior Edition badges and AMG floor mats with yellow stitching and “Edition 1” lettering.

The interior of the GLC 63 SE Performance Edition 1

In addition, every customer receives a AMG covers personalized with the “Edition 1” logo to protect the vehicle from dust and scratches when parked in the garage.

Photo Mercedes-AMG GLC

