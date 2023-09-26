Mercedes-AMG has responded to criticism that the brand is failing to serve a broader target group thanks to the limited number of models. They now want to silence critics by entering the unknown world of hybrid performance SUV coupes. The very first Merc in this segment is this Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé. It’s big, powerful and actually something you’ve seen before.

“With the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé, we are targeting customers who are looking for a sporty lifestyle and a dynamic design in combination with impressive performance,” says AMG boss Michael Schiebe. Ah yes, those types. That performance must come from ‘the most powerful series-produced four-cylinder engine in the world’, according to Mercedes. The same engine was also in the AMG GLC SUV.

Engines and specifications

To be precise, we find this engine in the GLC 63 SE Performance. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder single-handedly produces 476 horsepower. When the electric motor comes to the rescue, they together deliver a power of 680 hp. The maximum torque is 1,020 Nm. But the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé comes in two flavors: the GLC 43 gets the same four-cylinder petrol engine, but with a smaller turbo and without intense hybrid assistance. The entry-level model gets 421 hp and 500 Nm of torque. An additional 14 hp and 50 Nm can be added via a dynamo.

Both cars get four-wheel drive. This means that the GLC 63 reaches 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and the GLC 43 in 4.8 seconds. Top speeds are limited to 275 km/h and 250 km/h respectively. Do you take it a bit easier in the strongest version? Then you can drive up to 12 kilometers electrically. Your neighbors will probably like it when they leave for work. Or wouldn’t they hear that four-cylinder anyway?

The technology behind the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé

Drivers looking for a sporty lifestyle and impressive performance, who doesn’t know them, will breathe a sigh of relief when they hear that the GLC Coupé will have an AMG nine-speed automatic transmission. For traffic light sprints you can switch to a driving mode called ‘Race Start’ and there are a plethora of aids to hone the almost two-ton SUV coupe.

We call AMG Ride Control with steel springs and adjustable dampers that you can set in three settings (Comfort, Sport and Sport+). We also mention the active roll stabilization, three-stage speed-sensitive power steering and steering rear wheels. Of course there is more specific AMG stuff on board, such as the brakes, the exhaust and ‘the dynamic design’. The AMG design is reflected in the large air intakes at the front, the wheel arches, side skirts, large wheels and rear bumper with a ‘diffuser look’.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé

Inside, the performance party continues with a steering wheel, pedals, floor mats, door sills and optional seats from AMG. There is also a lot of leather, Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment and even a ‘Track Pace’ data logger for the track, which is fitted as standard with the 63 SE Performance. But of course.

As usual, Mercedes first presents an Edition 1. This version gets special paint and some exclusive features, such as wheels, brake calipers, interior trim and so on. Nothing is known yet about the prices of the cars, but we suspect they will be quite popular. After all, it is the very first hybrid performance SUV coupe from Mercedes.