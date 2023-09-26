The SUV Mercedes-AMG GLC it is now also available in version Coupe, with an even more sporty style. The GLC Coupé is available in two powerful model variants. There GLC 63 SE Performance Coupé it is the brand’s first high-performance hybrid SUV coupe, with a system output of 500 kW (680 hp). At the same time, there is the entry model, the GLC 43 4Matic Coupé, with an output of 310 kW (421 hp)which can receive an additional boost of 10 kW (14 HP) thanks to the belt-driven starter generator.

Specifications of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe include a wheelbase of 2,888 mmfront and rear tracks of 1,666 mm each, length/width/height of 4,792 mm, 1,920 mm and 1,603 mm respectively.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SE Performance Coupé

The turning circle is 12.9 meters. Cargo may vary from 545 to 1,490 litres. The curb weight is 1,995 kgwith a load capacity of 540 kg.

From a design point of view, the GLC Coupé stands out for its imposing proportions. The headlights extend to the top of the specific AMG radiator. The front has a AMG apron jet wing style with large air vents and vertical fins.

GLC 43 4Matic Coupé GLC 43 4Matic Coupé sideways GLC 43 4Matic Coupé rear 3/4 GLC 63 SE Performance Coupé GLC 63 SE Performance Coupe side view GLC 63 SE Performance Coupe rear GLC 63 SE Performance Coupe front Rear lights signature light 21″ alloy wheels Engine compartment Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats New GLC 63 SE Performance Coupé and GLC 43 4Matic

The wheel arches, in body color and AMG side skirts, integrate harmoniously into the overall design. The wide roadway is wire circlesavailable in different sizes, add further safety and style.

In the passenger compartment, you will find AMG seats in ARCTIC leather Microcut AMG microfibrewhile as an option it is possible to choose the coverings in leather and Nappa leather with AMG emblem in the front head restraints and AMG performance seats.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupé cockpit dashboard

The steering wheel AMG Performance, flat at the bottom and equipped with aluminum shift paddles, contributes to the sporty atmosphere. The system of MBUX infotainment offers AMG-specific displays and functions, including one “Supersport” style which allows you to view various information vertically.

AMG Performance front seats

The GLC Coupe is also equipped with AMG Track Pace, a data recorder for track use that records numerous vehicle-specific data while driving, such as speed, acceleration and steering angle.

High performance hybrid engine

The heart of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé models is the engine 2.0-liter AMG four-cylinderdeveloped and produced at the Affalterbach location according to the principle “One Man, One Engine“, a symbol of craftsmanship and quality. It is known internally as M139l and is the first production engine in the world to use a electric turbocharger exhaust gas powered by a 48 volt electrical systemsharing this technology with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.

Engine compartment M139l 2.0 liter 680 HP E Performance plug-in

The electrification of the turbocharger increases torque at low speeds and improves acceleration from a standstill. There GLC 63 S It has a larger turbocharger for more power and a electric motor powered by 400 volts.

GLC 63 SE Performance Coupé and GLC 43 4Matic

In the GLC 63 SE Performance Coupéthe engine M139l with 476 hp it is the most powerful production inline four-cylinder in the world, combined with a electric motor, high-performance battery and variable all-wheel drive. This system plug-in hybrid offers 680 HP and 1,020 Nm of torqueaccelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The rear electric motor from 204 HP (150 kW) and 320 Nm improves traction, while the battery gives 6.1 kWh offers an electric range of 12km.

The energy recovery system is efficient and minimizes losses. The battery is inspired by Formula 1 and has a peak power of 150 kW. A direct cooling system improves safety and battery life. Energy management is similar to Formula 1 racing cars, always ensuring the maximum power when necessary. The electric motor regulates traction and can send power to the front wheels to improve traction.

The GLC 63 SE Performance Coupé is a high-performance plug-in hybrid

The GLC 43 4Matic has a four-cylinder engine 421 HPwith a temporary increase in power of 14 HP (10 kW). It uses 48-volt technology to improve comfort and efficiency. Both models have gearbox AMG Speedshift MCT 9G with wet start clutch for optimal performance.

Traction varies between front and rear for a better ride. In the GLC 63 S, there is also one drift mode for even sportier driving.

Trim characteristics

Driving programs AMG Dynamic Select provide different settings, from comfortable to dynamic, for the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S models. The AMG Dynamic Select, included in the driving programs, improves stability and handling for sporty driving. L’EXP can be adjusted in three levels: “On” for maximum safety, “Sport” for larger drift angles e “Off” for sporty driving on closed tracks.

Both models use AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive shock absorbers. The active roll stabilization system AMG Active Ride Control it is an option for the GLC 63 SE Performance and improves driving dynamics. The management of the steering system is variable, with a variable geometry ratio based on the driving program. There Rear wheel steering improves maneuverability and stability at different speeds.

21″ GLC 63 SE Performance Coupé alloy wheels

The braking system includes internally ventilated and drilled brake discs, measure 370 x 36 millimeters with 4-piston fixed calipers mounted on the front axle, while on the rear axle they measure 360 x 26 millimeters with 1-piston floating calipers.

The GLC 63 S boasts a standard composite braking system high-performance AMG with 6-piston fixed calipers on the front axle (internally ventilated and perforated brake discs measuring 390 x 36 mm) e 1-piston floating calipers on the rear axle (internally ventilated and drilled brake discs measuring 370 x 26 mm).

Price, how much does the GLC Coupé cost

The base price of the GLC Coupé in AMG configuration is approx 85,000 euros for the GLC 43 4Matic and significantly exceeds the 100,000 euros for the GLC 63 SE Performance Coupé.

Photo Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe

