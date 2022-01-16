The cold and the frost of the Scandinavia they were the perfect setting for Mercedes-Benz to test the next GLC 63 in the AMG range. The SUV of the German car manufacturer is expected to debut in 2023, then next year, and in order not to arrive unprepared for the appointment, it continues to be tested in the most diverse atmospheric conditions: as Mercedes-Benz AMG says it will be a model redesigned from scratch, which will be distinguished from its current version by the presence of a high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Despite the camouflage livery worn by the prototype tested, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 will be characterized from the iconic Panamericana front grille, which will distinguish a more sinuous front than that of the current version of the SUV. News also for the headlights, which will boast a more sophisticated design, and also for the wheels, much more elegant and supported by a high-performance braking system with perforated discs and red calipers. A sloping roof completes the aesthetic overview, as well as a new tailgate, redesigned headlights and a four-tailpipe exhaust system that gives a more sporty look to the model. Inside the cockpit, moreover, an independent digital instrument panel and an infotainment system with vertical orientation will steal the show: the first display should measure 12.3 “, while the second should reach 11.9”.

One of the main innovations, however, will concern the motoring offer, as mentioned led by a new solution plug-in hybrid. According to Carscoops, the new Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 will no longer be driven by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which will be replaced by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder combined with a 6-liter battery pack. , 1 kWh and to a rear-mounted electric motor, for a total power that will reach 644 hp. To find out all the details of the new version of the Star crossover, we will have to wait for its complete unveil, scheduled for next year as mentioned.