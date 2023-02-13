According to Mercedes-Benz, this is the first real electric AMG: get to know the EQSS53 in the driving test.

The relationship between us petrolheads and the electric performance models is of course a bit difficult. At AMG it is soon a V8 that provides propulsion and then spectacle is guaranteed. That applies not only to the performance (because that is also a mustache with the EQS53 AMG), but certainly also to the sound. We pick up the M156 6.2 V8 and the current M176 4.0 biturbo V8 without seeing the car like this.

With the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE, AMG has tried. The sound system creates a “unique” sound experience using special loudspeakers, a bass actuator and a sound generator. Both indoors and outdoors, the sound can be set to Authentic or Performance. It’s not more than fun, a gimmick that I quickly silence.

The AMG appearance versus aerodynamics

The cab forward design with rounded corners and that suppository-like shape has one goal: to make the EQS extremely aerodynamic. It works fantastic for the regular EQS, the cW value is a record at 0.20 and the range is also phenomenal. With small wheels and the largest battery, the EQS can go no less than 770 km.

The recipe for turning a standard Mercedes-Benz into a Mercedes-AMG involves bigger wheels, more spoilers, more aggressive bumpers and sometimes a wider body. Guess what that’s not good for; indeed the electric range. That is why AMG had to hold back for the EQS53. The larger wheels are there, a different diffuser at the rear and the “grille” has been adjusted. It’s not really a grille, but because surrogate bars are now baked into the black plate, it still looks like something. Before we forget: the spoiler on the tailgate is also slightly larger to prevent lift.

Incidentally, the EQS just like the EQE does improve, the electric AMGs are a bit thicker than their simpler brothers. The cW value is still fine, the EQS53 AMG scores 0.23.

How do you make an electric powertrain more AMG?

Let’s pick up the basics: the EQS (and the EQE) are based on a new electric platform called EVA. AMG takes that base, adapts it and gives it the name AMG.EA. More electric models from AMG will be added to that AMG.EA platform later, but that shouldn’t really surprise you.

Just like the regular EQS, the EQS53 AMG has a large battery pack with a gross capacity of 107.8 kWh. That part of the hardware is therefore unchanged, but there is an AMG-specific wiring harness. In terms of software, things have also been adjusted, the battery management system is more focused on high performance than on a longer range. Not really surprising, because the engine management system in the petrol AMGs was of course not designed for hypermilen.

Bleeding fast

The figures are certainly impressive: the EQS53 AMG has 658 hp and 950 Nm of torque as standard. Because Mercedes is Mercedes, not Tesla, they are conservative in stating sprint times. The Mercedes-AMG EQS53 would sprint to 100 in 3.8 seconds, but only with a battery capacity of more than 80%. During our driving test we started with a full battery of the Mercedes-AMG EQE53, but when we arrived at our closed test track we were well below 80%. With two men, camera equipment and the GPS receiver, the EQS53 AMG still dived under the specified sprint time: to be precise, the electric AMG took 3.78s to 100. From a standstill to 200 it took 14.21s. After that, the cake is quickly over, because the limiter cuts into it at 220 km / h.

If you find all that too slow, choose the AMG Dynamic Plus package. With the Race start function, the figures are then whipped up to 761 hp and 1020 Nm. The sprint to 100 then takes 3.4s and the limited top speed is then 250 km/h.

Do you really need the AMG Dynamic Plus package? Well, if you do spend a lot of money, then you can immediately go for the best. On the other hand, the EQS53 AMG is just as fast without the package on intermediate sprints. During the driving test of this electric AMG, I never had the feeling that I was lacking something.

Is it a fun playmate?

There are a few things that electric cars can excel at: the (intermediate) sprint is one of them, because an electric car can always immediately provide the maximum torque. This means that electric motors can also directly transform tires into tire smoke. And with just under a thousand newton meters, the potential that the EQS53 AMG does is also quite large. Another advantage of electric motors, however, is that they can be adjusted faster and more precisely. So the traction control works much better, another reason why EVs can sprint so phenomenally well from a standstill.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS53 can adjust the torque and the fully variable all-wheel drive 10,000 times per minute. The system continuously distributes the drive torque between the front and rear axles, depending on the driving situation. If you want grip, the EQS53 AMG provides it.

Fortunately, if you want a more playful handling, that is also possible. The EQS53 has 325 hp at the front and 335 hp at the rear, so it is fairly neutral. Still, you can steer with the rear wheels in the Sport+ driving mode, with or without ESP in a somewhat looser position. There is more than enough power to break the traction of the rear tires and AMG is not so stupid to immediately throw all the power forward.

The chassis is nice, very nice, but of course cannot disguise the fact that the EQS53 weighs more than 2.5 tons. AMG Ride Control+ offers adaptive damping air suspension with two external non-return valves – 1 for rebound, 1 for compression. Offering the split between comfort and sportiness, the electric AMG manages to overcome quite convincingly. To make it a real AMG, various parts of the chassis were given stiffer rubbers.

Rear-wheel steering is standard, but has slightly less deflection due to the wider tires. Instead of 10 degrees, the rear wheels can only turn 9 degrees. Fortunately, that is not a difference that you notice in practice. You will notice the presence of four-wheel steering in itself. It is highly recommended for the 5.22m long EQS.

Charge, fast charge and range

AMG has the basics for an electric car well done. Standard is an 11 kW three-phase AC charger, optionally even a 22 kW three-phase charger can be used. You sometimes get that at some public charging stations, but at home it offers no advantage for most of us. Strangely enough, the EQS53 AMG can charge bidirectionally in Japan, but not yet in Europe.

If that’s not fast enough, there’s also fast charging. Mercedes-Benz does not set the course here, but the maximum of 200 kW is fast enough in practice. After 15 minutes of charging, you’ve added about 250 km of range.

Despite the sporty aspirations, the range is therefore well done: depending on the chosen wheel size, the WLTP range is 526 to 580 km. In practice, you can therefore quickly reach 400 kilometers or more. Unless you’re going to pedal, which is exactly the thing about fast EVs. It is much too much fun not to enjoy the performance, but luckily you should also be able to reach more than 350 km.

The MB UX Hyperscreen is standard

What is an 8568 euro option with the normal EQS is standard for the AMG53: the horny hyperscreen. The three screens fill the space between the A-pillars and take up a total of 141 centimeters in width. Another impressive statistic is that the Hyperscreen has a perceived area of ​​2,432 cm2. In addition to more usual functions, the front passenger can also play games and watch videos. Road safety has also been considered, because the screen dims when the cameras detect that the driver is looking in that direction. And yes that works great.

Price and conclusion Mercedes-AMG EQS53 driving test

Nobody expects an AMG to have a really friendly price tag, but the advantage is that less tax is levied for electric cars. So there will not be another bucket of CO2-based BPM.

Mercedes asks 172,010 euros for the EQS53 AMG. If you prefer to enjoy the six-in-line, then the E53 AMG as a station is about 30 grand cheaper. The faster, but much less spacious Taycan GTS is just as “economical”. And if you want much faster, the Tesla Model S Plaid also costs around 140k, which depends somewhat on whether Elon Musk wets his bed this week and adjusts prices again. The finish and the “quality feeling” of the Tesla is essentially different, but 1020 hp makes up for a lot.

The only conclusion from the driving test of the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 must therefore be that it is expensive. Still, the question is whether the last 20-30k really matter on the price of the EQS53 AMG. Probably not really and then the EQS53 AMG scores high. The electric AMG offers more speed than you ever really need, sends top, is spacious enough and has a sublime finish.

