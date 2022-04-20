Mercedes has extended the edition 55 range dedicated to the 55th anniversary of AMG thanks to three new models based on A 35, A 35 sedan and CLA 35 Shooting Brake. With the Digital White Metallic and Cosmos Black Metallic colors, the cars will have an AMG aerodynamics package with a new rear wing, wider front splitter and side fins on the front air intakes. The elements, including the diffuser, are in glossy black. These models will be available for purchase until November 2022, at a price of 63 thousand euros in Germany (version A 35 4Matic), about 12 thousand euros more than a basic version.

In the passenger compartment the badge “55” appears in several places, which is not a reference to the race number used by Carlos Sainz in Formula 1 but a tribute to AMG’s years of activity. The upholstery is red and black. The door sills feature red illuminated AMG lettering and various decorative elements in brushed aluminum. The wheels are 19-inch light alloy, finished in matt titanium gray.

Despite the new version, the 2-liter four-cylinder turbo engine does not undergo any changes. The fuel filler neck in chrome with the AMG logo also underlines the special features of these Anniversary models. Finally, the equipment also includes a personalized car coverblack color with silver AMG logo at the height of the upper edge of the windscreen: the breathable fabric is made of tear-resistant synthetic fiber, with an antistatic inner part in flannel.