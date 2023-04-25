The Mercedes-AMG CLE63 Cabrio is one of those cars that can do it all.

It’s fun. Despite the fact that we are critical of interventions to keep driving environmentally friendly, there is a huge advantage: more power! First thanks to the downsize turbos, then with PHEVs. And with electric cars, horsepower is certainly good.

The massive horsepower inflation will continue for a while. In this case we see that with the Mercedes-AMG CLE63 Convertible E-Performance. If you think: what the hell is a CLE? Then we can briefly explain that.

What is a CLE? Well this!

It’s basically what the CLK (and the C207-generation E-Class) once was. The idea is simple: the technology of a C-Class with the styling, luxury and price tag of an E-Class.

The technology of the CLE, however, mainly comes from the C-Class. The E-Class – which Das Haus will unveil today – will be a size bigger. There will also be a fast AMG version of the CLE and that is through @spotcrewda captured on camera.

The CLE63 has the technology of the C63 E-Performance under the hood. That means a 2.0 four-cylinder with an ingenious four-wheel drive system and electric motors. In total, the entire combination is good for no less than 680 hp. Yes, know.

A lighter car with V8 and only rear-wheel drive is more playful, but with 680 hp and 4Matic this should be a pounder to be jewel. It is also a completely new segment, because we don’t really know many four-seater convertibles with a plug-in hybrid setup and four-wheel drive.

When do we expect the Mercedes-AMG CLE63 Convertible?

In addition to the thick CLE63, a milder CLE53 is also planned. This will then get the powertrain from the C43, where you all @wouter was not very impressed.

We expect the CLE introduction in a few months this year (2023). We don’t really expect the AMG variants until next year, hopefully also with the Dutch Mercedes dealers.

Mercedes-Benz had a lot of models in its range in recent years. Very cool, but there was also quite a lot of overlap. The sales figures of this niche product are also much lower.

As a result, two models are replaced by one. It is not the first time Mercedes has used this tactic. For example, the current Mercedes-AMG SL replaces the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Convertible, Mercedes-Benz SL and the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster in one. So the CLE is not alone.

Photo credits: CLE63 on the ‘Ring of @spotcrewda via Autoblog Spots.

