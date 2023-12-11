The magical V8 has made way for a four-cylinder engine. The new Mercedes-AMG C63 has big shoes to fill in this test.

Here in Europe a V8 is something special. They are large engines that European manufacturers only use in their top models or when a car needs to get serious power. The fact that the average American plumber, gardener or taxi driver has been driving eight-cylinder engines for years does not change this.

When Mercedes-AMG announced the C63 with the (ridiculously large) V8, we couldn't help but swoon. More than six liters of a pounding V8 was always a bit too much engine for the not very large C-class. Later we lost some swept volume (from 6.2 to 4.0 liters), but gained two turbos in return. That change was nothing compared to the landslide that has now occurred.

Times are changing

In the battle to reduce CO2 emissions (so don't breathe too much, otherwise you will pollute the environment), more manufacturers are banning the nice big engines. Instead, there will be various Plug-in Hybrid versions. At Mercedes-AMG, the compact AMG models such as this C-class and the GLC have a four-cylinder with electric assistance.

Most powerful four-cylinder ever

That's without adding the horsepower of the electric motor. The 2.0 four-cylinder produces a fairly healthy 476 hp at 6,725 rpm. The torque is also strong (545 Nm), but is only achieved between 5,250 and 5,500 rpm. This also outlines the problem of the C43 AMG that we tested earlier: the torque curve makes relaxed driving impossible. And sometimes the C43 was even downright slow. Don't worry: those words don't apply to the new C63 AMG. In terms of speed, it's still a monster.

Since the first generation A45 AMG, we know that they can also build smaller engines in Afalterbach. The A45/CLA45 and the C43 also have a version of this engine block, which is given the engine code M139l for longitudinal installation. For technology enthusiasts, this engine (and the entire drivetrain) is quite a treat.

The two-liter four-cylinder has a 48-volt mild hybrid setup with belt-driven starter generator RSG that can deliver 14 hp/150 Nm. So far nothing exciting, almost every new car on the market has a construction like this.

A first is the use of an electric exhaust gas turbo. The M139l is the only series-built engine with this F1-derived technology. An approximately 4 cm thin electric motor is integrated directly on the turbo shaft – between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the inlet side. The name exhaust gas turbo gives something away, but normally a turbo does not do much if there is no gas. Hence the phenomenon of turbo lag, it takes a while before the turbo actually starts working when you accelerate.

With an electric turbo, the shaft of the turbo is driven by the electric motor, causing the compressor wheel to accelerate before the exhaust gas flow takes over the drive conventionally. The system also works when the throttle is off, as a kind of anti-lag system. The electric exhaust gas turbo gets its power from the 48V on-board network, runs at a maximum of 175,000 rpm and uses the cooling circuit of the combustion engine. I really enjoy thinking about this and reading it. Hopefully you have that too, because Mercedes-AMG has really done its best.

Four-cylinder + electric motor = 680 hp

As unfortunate as it is that the V8 has disappeared, there is nothing to complain about in terms of power. The Mercedes-AMG C63 SE PERFORMANCE in this test combines the 2.0 liter AMG turbo engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) on the rear axle.

The electric motor on the rear axle produces 204 hp/320 Nm and is equipped with a two-speed transmission and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential is integrated in a compact Electric Drive Unit (P3 hybrid). Electric motors deliver their maximum torque from zero revs, so the C63 does not feel as drawling as the C43 AMG. The two-speed automatic transmission on the shifts into second gear at approximately 140 km/h at the latest, which corresponds to the maximum speed of the electric motor of approximately 13,500 rpm.

A mini battery

Weight is the natural enemy of any sporty car, so Mercedes-AMG opted for a relatively small battery. The battery pack is only 6.1 kWh, meaning the CC63 SE PERFORMANCE can travel only 13 km in full electric mode. Many plug-in hybrids have not been charged, but with a theoretical range of 13 kilometers, Mercedes-AMG makes it very unattractive. As AMG itself puts it: the battery is designed for rapid power delivery and absorption, not for the greatest possible range.

The two-speed gearbox forms a couple with the 204 hp electric motor, the two-liter four-cylinder coupled to the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission with wet start clutch. Thanks to all this technology, the maximum power and torque are incredibly impressive. In total, the powertrain of the C63 SE PERFORMANCE can deliver a tree-uprooting 1,020 Nm of torque. Not bad for a two liter drink, right? The system power is 680 hp and this new C63 easily beats the old one with V8.

Fast from 100-200, but not from 0-200

A small sentence from the press release explains this: “The high-performance battery of the C 63 SE PERFORMANCE has a capacity of 6.1 kWh, a continuous power of 70 kW and a peak power of 150 kW for 10 seconds.”

From 0 to 100 takes 3.4 seconds and after that the drivetrain can deliver maximum power for another 6.6 seconds, after which 80 kW (109 hp) “disappears”. You notice that, well before 200, the acceleration noticeably slows down. To give you an idea, in a sprint from standstill to 100, the C63 AMG needs exactly 10 seconds to get from 100 to 200, according to our measurements.

In the rolling test where we started from about 80 km/h, the C63 AMG shaved off quite a bit of time and the Dragy GPS measurement came to 8.41s from 100-200. These are “problems” that you will not experience in the Netherlands, but on the German autobahn it is still a theme whether a car is a full-assfest. And great that there is a German term that describes exactly what the issue is or not?

With the optional AMG Driver's Package, the Mercedes-AMG C63 SE Performance limousine reaches 280 km/h, while the Estate is strangely limited to 270 km/h.

Before we end this chapter with a sour feeling, the sprints are really addictive. The C63 SE E-performance has the fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ (with drift mode too), so traction should not be the problem. But with 1020 Nm released on the wheels, there is a moment of wheelspin on the front wheels. The Racestart makes the C63 nice and aggressive, which also helps to spool the turbo faster.

Steering in the C63 AMG

AMG Performance 4MATIC+, active rear axle steering with a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees and the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with steel springs and adaptively adjustable damping have a big challenge on the C63 AMG. With all that technology on board, the fast C-class weighs 2,111 kg. Empty. With a driver, some passengers and luggage, the C63 easily shoots towards 2.5 tons.

Discharging speed carefully before cornering is essential, because that's where the PHEV AMGs have a hard time. Body control is fine, as long as you don't rough it too much on really bumpy terrain. In short: the weight plays tricks on the C63 AMG. It was already a different genre than a real sports car, but the purist lightness has completely disappeared.

With this power, the drift mode is no longer necessary: ​​even with four-wheel drive engaged, the rear can be provoked purely by power. We of course note this as a plus.

Still, there was a strange contrast with the GLC63 that I was able to drive in Spain. In principle, the SUV is the lesser god, but as long as you spare the brakes a bit, it is an unearthly fast cannon. The C63 AMG is even better, but there are few places in the Netherlands where you can really enjoy steering. Then the lack of other fun starts to break the C63 down a bit. After all, an intermediate sprint with some noise is more fun with the V8 than with the four-cylinder.

Price and conclusion test Mercedes-AMG C 63 S

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance costs € 147,834 as a limousine, the estate is € 149,286. In principle, a plug-in hybrid powertrain means lower CO2 emissions and therefore lower taxes (in the Netherlands). However, all that technology also costs something and so the German trio is close together. BMW asks 151k for an M3 Competition xDrive Touring, the beautiful but aging Audi RS4 Avant is available for 137k. Both fighters do have a six-cylinder and the BMW, despite a minus 170 hp, is practically just as fast.

The lack of extra cylinders hurts a bit. I can't make it more fun. What remains is a beautiful car with ditto interior. A car that is lightning fast, but with the caveat that you have 10 seconds to use full power. The technology is cool, the interplay between the electric motor, the combustion engines, the 4 Matic all-wheel drive, the gearboxes, it is deeply impressive what the engineers have managed to achieve.

