The V8 comes to life with a thunderous sound. Oh wait sorry, that’s still the intro of the driving test of the previous generation C-class AMG. With the current C43, Mercedes-AMG is taking a completely different route.

You sincerely hope that I can reassure you that this is another step forward. For example, after we already lost the VR6 from the Golf R32 to the 2.0 four-cylinder, the famous AMG V8 also has to make way for an average four-cylinder.

A moment of silence for the V8

Mercedes-AMG has been spooning slightly too large V8s under the hood of the C-class for many years. With the monstrously large atmospheric 6.2 liter V8, Paul Vlasblom once smoked a set of rear tires within a few minutes. This was followed by the smaller M177 4.0 liter V8, which was even more powerful thanks to two turbos. It was always on the edge of what could be done, but that also gave the C63 its beloved character.

The moment of silence is not only symbolic, because the new C63 is a four-cylinder PHEV that can also drive completely electrically in complete silence. The Mercedes-AMG C43 from this driving test is not a PHEV, but it does have a highly electrified four-cylinder.

First electric exhaust gas turbo

Basically we already know the engine block of the C43 AMG, in a different form it is also in the A45 and CLA45. The M139l engine (l for longitudinal installation) is the first production engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. The system is said to be directly derived from the technology that the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has been successfully using in motorsport for years.

The four-cylinder has a 48-volt mild hybrid setup with belt-driven starter generator RSG capable of 14 horsepower. This RSG can recover energy more aggressively, but also assist when starting off and fill “power gaps” during gear changes. All of that is not very new yet, but the electric exhaust gas turbo is.

The turbo of the C 43 AMG is equipped with a small electric motor about 4 centimeters thick. The electric motor is mounted directly on the compressor shaft, between the turbine wheel (on the exhaust gas side) and the compressor wheel (for the intake air). Normally, a turbo can only do its job if the exhaust gases are flowing freely. That is when a little more revs are made and the engine is under load. Certainly the first turbo engines suffered from a turbo lag, the accelerator pedal was already against the bulkhead, but the exhaust path and thus the turbo was not yet sufficiently filled with exhaust gases.

The electric motor can already bring the compressor wheel up to speed before the flow of the exhaust gases takes over. You would expect the C43 to shoot briskly from the starting blocks. If you select the launch control AKA Racestart function, then it certainly is. In 4.7 seconds the Mercedes-AMG C43 then puts 100 on the clock and steams on to a limited top of 250 or 265 km/h. In total, the four-cylinder delivers an impressive 408 hp and 500 Nm of torque, with the RSG able to deliver an additional 14 hp boost.

As long as you are chasing as a moron / rally driver / KLPD-er, then the C43 AMG is simply a fun playmate. But you may already feel it coming, it goes wrong if you drive a little more normally. But really wrong. With a 14 hp boost function from the RSG, electrically assisted turbo and automatic gearbox you would expect the C43 to come off the line quickly at traffic lights. The opposite is the case: the C43 rolls away and then it takes at least a second for things to really pick up steam. It does not matter which driving mode you choose, there is also a clear delay in Sport +. After that, the C43 is fast enough, but you feel like one of those dicks that slowly roll away and then have to show the world at full throttle that it’s a real AMG.

The powertrain also reacts languidly when overtaking, merging or otherwise accelerating. You’re looking for a car that always seems to have power left, but the C43 AMG offers the exact opposite feeling. In the end, the Mercedes-AMG C43 is quickly fed up, but it knows how to hide it well.

Driving characteristics C43 AMG

Here too, the C43 AMG makes it difficult for us: objectively speaking, it really is a fast car. Probably also much faster than the previous generation. However, it is also a car that mainly has a lot of grip and that does not surprise you with a fanned rear. There is grip, grip, grip and therefore very high cornering speeds are possible. That may as well be your preference, but it is a step in the other direction for AMG.

Incidentally, the permanent all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC does have an AMG-specific torque distribution between the front and rear axle. In principle, 31 percent goes to the front axle and up to 69 percent to the rear axle.

The AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension has steel springs and adaptive adjustable damping as standard. The elastokinematics, steering knuckles and ball joints have been developed specifically for the C43. And it must be said: the C43 AMG shows a nice spread between sportiness and comfort.

Horny interior

What they are very good at at Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG is designing interiors. The AMG seats with specific seat design and black upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/ MICROCUT microfibre are enhanced with red stitching and red seat belts. The Mercedes-AMG C43 of the driving test also had carbon throughout, which contrasts nicely with the aluminum accents.

The large upright MBUX infotainment system also works sublimely in the C-class. The screen is so large that you always have various other elements in view in addition to the navigation map. If you take the family station with you on the circuit, you can analyze lap and sector times with AMG TRACK PACE. That system also works on the Rotterdam ring road, although I don’t want to give you ideas.

It doesn’t get any better from comparisons

If you are going to smash a whole bunch of money on a sporty sedan / station / hatchback, there is also some choice at Mercedes-AMG. The sleekly styled A45S actually has the same engine block, but is 200 kg lighter, 9000 euros cheaper, 0.8s faster to 100 and has a top speed of 270 km / h. And the A45S not only wins on dry numbers, the small A-class is also more fun than the C43 in terms of driving dynamics.

From a look at the neighbors, the story of the C43 AMG does not get much better either. Although Audi only has a diesel S4, BMW sticks to the old recipe. The BMW M340i does have less power (on paper), but that is still a three-liter six-cylinder. It not only sounds much better, but also feels much more potent on the road. To make matters worse, the BMW M340i is about 25 grand cheaper in the Netherlands and is also more economical in the test cycle.

The old C43 still had a V6 and consumed 9.9l/100 km (226 g/km CO2). The new four-cylinder C43 AMG consumes 9.0l/100km (205 g/km CO2). Since the four-cylinder is about 25k more expensive, you will have to drive quite a few kilometers to recoup the price difference. With a national suggested retail price of 1,924 you can buy an extra 12,993 liters of petrol with the old C43 (my-car video C43). You can then drive 130,000 km with it, after which you will have money left over with the new C43.

Conclusion

If you have completely skipped the previous paragraphs: in addition to the competition (also from our own house), the Mercedes-AMG C43 makes a muddy figure. If the C43 dynamically made a huge impression, then that could still be dismissed. Unfortunately, the opposite has happened: the new Mercedes-AMG C43 is simply not a nice AMG. The starting price of 110k does not help with this either. It doesn’t happen often, but we don’t recommend this AMG to anyone.

