The track and road test of the most performing Class C, profoundly renewed starting from the 680 HP plug-in hybrid powertrain that replaced the biturbo V8

New Mercedes-Amg C 63 SE Performance, a completely different music. The era of the biturbo V8 is over, Affalterbach’s sports sedan changes score with the new generation, aesthetically not too far from the recent past, but shaped in character by electrified technology at the service of performance. Now it is powered by the plug-in hybrid powertrain which entrusts the thermal part to the most powerful four-cylinder in the world. Together with the electrical components it supplies a maximum of 680 HP and 1,020 Nm of torque, enough to make the current Amg C 63 E Performance the most powerful C-Class ever produced. We tested the strengths and weaknesses of the Mercedes-Amg C 63 SE Performance on the Andalusian circuit named after Alberto Ascari and in some adjacent streets just outside Malaga. It will arrive in Italy in the spring, the price has not yet been communicated.

Features — Proposed in the sedan and wagon variants, it features a refined hybrid architecture that draws directly from the experience in

Features — Proposed in the sedan and wagon variants, it features a refined hybrid architecture that draws directly from the experience in

Formula 1. The thermal part is entrusted to a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine with 476 HP and 545 Nm of maximum torque, available between 5,250-5,500 rpm. Values ​​that place it at the top among standard engines of equal fractionation. Mounted longitudinally, it also receives electrical support inside the turbine, powered by the on-board 400 Volt system. The main aid is provided by a 150 kW (204 HP) electric motor positioned on the rear axle and powered by a 6.1 kWh battery. It guarantees up to 13 kilometers of zero-emission range, a constant power of 70 kW and a peak power of 150 kW, usable for ten seconds when the accelerator is kicked down. The rear motor uses 100% of the power only in that portion of time, normally using between 20% and 80% depending on the driving mode selected. Among the advantages of this architecture is the zeroing of the internal combustion engine turbo-lag during acceleration, in addition to low fuel consumption and emissions for the type of car. The system power is 680 HP (170 more than the V8) and 1,020 Nm of torque for performances that indicate 3.4 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h and maximum speed limited to 250 km/h. Those who are not satisfied can choose the Amg Driver's package which allows the threshold to be raised up to 280 km/h for the sedan and up to 27o for the wagon. Through the eight driving modes it is possible to modulate the responses of the Amg C 63: Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual. The set-up is presided over by the AMG Ride Control system with active suspension, while the rear axle steering and the Drift function make their debut on the new Mercedes-AMG C 63.

How does it go on the road — As high-performance electrified cars have accustomed us by now, the silent start hides the sporting ambitions of the Amg C 63, also by virtue of its multifaceted nature. The four steering wheels guarantee excellent agility even when maneuvering in the city, where the obstructions are not felt. Comfort is emphasized by the alternation between internal combustion and electric motors, with a prevalence of the zero-emission gear that emerges in the homonymous driving mode. A circumstance in which the absence of the background sound emitted by the V8 is felt, in the involvement, but not in the performances, which instead are almost angry in the stretches granted by the isolated Andalusian state roads. By selecting "Race" the portion of power delivered by the electric rises to 80% for a cue that pays homage to the best sporting tradition of Affalterbach, despite the fact that the starting point was already very high even in the driving modes devoted to efficiency. The four-cylinder doesn't howl as loud as the V8, but it pushes surprisingly, offering immediate responses to the accelerator and a delivery that, especially at low speeds, receives the instantaneous contribution of the electric one called to avoid gaps in delivery. Between the bends, the set-up and steering provide safety and precision, also in this case with the contribution of the rear-wheel steering which increases stability at high speeds and, naturally, of the 4Matic all-wheel drive. Among the benefits of the "Race" mode there is also the speed of recharging of the battery, which returns to maximum levels after a few kilometers of brisk driving to offer its energy even in urban centres, ideal for driving with zero emissions.

How does it go on the track — F1-derived technology in a production car. The sophisticated hybrid architecture of the Amg C 63 SE Performance allows you to exploit the maximum power and torque where and when you need it most. On normal roads, the system manages the alternation between the two engines, based on the route selected on the navigator and on the driving style of the driver. On the track, on the other hand, based on the track selected on the dedicated Amg App, it is possible to set a strategy to exploit 100% of the performance in the most profitable stretches, such as in the straights that extend after the slower bends of the Ascari circuit. The boost allows you to file a few tenths in one lap, to become available again in the next one just like with the kers of Formula 1. The amount of technology, however, has its weight, quantifiable in about 400 kg more than the outgoing model, which when driving on the track is felt above all when braking and cornering. A little body roll appears on the road accompanied by a slight tendency to understeer which requires a more decisive and demanding driving style to be effective. Once the right confidence has been gained, the Amg C63 offers emotions thanks to the thrust of the electric part which allows you to close the corners on exit with a slight oversteer, for a driving pleasure perhaps less sanguine than in the past, but totally in line with the concept of super saloon. fast, technological and sustainable.

Pros and cons — Like it

Versatility: quiet in the city, fast and comfortable outside.

Powertrain: higher performance and lower fuel consumption.

Mbux navigator: in terms of precision, perhaps the best on the market.

Sound: a four-cylinder cannot sing like a V8.

Trunk: large, but the battery has taken away some space.

Data sheet

Mercedes-Amg C63 SE Performance Heat engine 4-cylinder turbo petrol Displacement 1,991 civil code Power 476 hp Max Torque 545Nm Rear electric motor Synchronous Power 150kW/204hp max torque 320Nm Overall power 680 hp Overall torque 1,020Nm Battery 6.1 kWh Autonomy in electric 13km Dimensions: Length 4,842mm Length 1,900mm Height 1,458mm Step 2,875mm Trunk Total mass 2,110kg Performance: Acceleration 0-100km/h 3.6 seconds max speed 280 km/h Combined consumption 6.9 l/100km