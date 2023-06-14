It’s not a fun day for AMG enthusiasts. A C 63 was already stolen today and now one has also crashed.

The C 63 AMGs are doing well today. Earlier this afternoon we wrote that one was stolen, now one has turned over in Rotterdam. To be clear: fortunately it is not the stolen Mercedes-AMG C 63.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. this afternoon on the Brielselaan, right next to the Maassilo. Police say the car spun out of control. That will not have gone at a speed of 50 km/h, because the AMG has punched a hole in a wall and then ended up on its roof.

Miraculously, the two occupants escaped unscathed, although the ambulance was on site to check them out. Fortunately, there were no further casualties.

That could have just worked. Behind the wall is a metro and tram station. There are undoubtedly a few public transport travelers who got the fright of their lives.

The car in question is a 2017 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S, which was imported in December. In this version, the AMG has 510 hp, which is apparently a bit too much for some. The driver did not appear to have consumed alcohol or drugs, so that was not the issue.

Photos: Jippe Groenendijk/Media TV

