Summer in California, the chiaroscuro of the “Big Apple”, a large white tiger and a horse in space: these are the fantasies that Lev Tanju, founder of the Palace brand, created on four Mercedes-Amg models on show in London, Tokyo , Los Angeles and New York. The painted models are an A 45 S, a GT 63 4Matic +, a SL 63 4Matic + and a G 63

His name is Lev Tanju and he is the artist who in 2009 founded Palace, a skateboard and clothing brand in London. A brand that has grown to the point of starting to collaborate with companies such as Umbro, Reebok and Adidas, opening other offices in Tokyo, Los Angeles and New York. In Italy, moreover, Palace is known for having created (together with Adidas) the fourth Juventus 2019-20 shirt, with notes of green and orange mixed with the classic black and white. In short, a well-known brand that in recent months has also landed in the world of engines, for the second time forging a partnership with Mercedes-Benz (the first had arrived in summer 2021, with the creation of a capsule collection and a 'racing car).

clothing line and four show cars – With Stuttgart, Tanju has created a clothing line that will be on sale in the four Palace shops around the world. Not only that, because the artist has even worked on four exhibition art cars, heavily modified in style. For the first, we are talking about work jackets and workshop vests, trousers with reinforced knees, orange and black T-shirts with the "Tri-Ferg" logo next to the Amg one, but also zip sweatshirts, hats and caps. All garments have shades that perfectly match the livery parts of the four cars, designed by the artist thanks to seven-layer paints: a Mercedes-Amg A 45 S, a GT 63 4Matic +, a SL 63 4Matic + and, finally, a G 63. The models were painted and customized at the Amg Performance Studio in Affalterbach, to the delight of Tanju himself, who commented on how "it was fun to work with Mercedes", defining the team as "open to any idea".

California on the SL 63, New York on the GT 63 – Speaking of the car, the SL 63 4Matic +, named “Sunset LA”, features a bright yellow and red paint, typical colors of a summer sunset. The livery of the 2 + 2 roadster, in fact, is designed to represent the “perpetual” Californian summer. “Neon Fade New York” is instead the name of the work that involved the GT 63 4Matic +, which unlike the Los Angeles version has a shimmering paint scheme. The shades range from black to what Mercedes calls a “neon yellow”, but which actually looks like a phosphorescent green. A graphic representing the two sides of New York, with a contrast between the dark at night and the streets with the yellow lights of the buildings of the “Big Apple”. Two cars that are already on display in the US spaces of Palace in Los Angeles and New York.

white tiger and "space" horse on the A 45 S and G 63 – And then it's the turn of the animals, depicted on both the A 45 S and the G 63: cars on display in the Palace shops in London and Tokyo. On the first, red and the subject of a work that takes the name of "Tiger London", there is a bold and multicolor paint, where the head of a large white saber-toothed tiger stands out, painted on the bonnet. The sides then feature the large Amg logos, for a production that pays homage to the lively and varied scene of custom cars in the United Kingdom between the 60s, 70s and 80s. Finally, the G 63 Palace Edition "Space Horse Tokyo" is definitely cheeky and light blue colored, with a horse galloping into space on the right side, a painting that pays homage to Japanese popular fantasy culture.