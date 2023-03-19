This driver was clearly not connected to his Mercedes-AMG either. The Mercedes-AMG A35 ended up in a ditch.

Sometimes accidents happen that make you wonder: “How do you manage?”. These are of course the incidents that make the front page of Autoblog. All completely logical and explainable accidents are of course much less exciting.

In this case we have another one for you. In addition to the special accident, the car is also: a real Mercedes-AMG A35 from 2019. These are very expensive cars these days. We know the Audi S3 competitor from Affalterbach as a sporty, pleasant and fast all-rounder. Indeed, just like the Audi just mentioned.

Mercedes-AMG A35 in ditch

In this case, a one-sided accident happened with such a fast Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The car went off the road at Phileas Foggstraat. The car went right past a traffic bollard and then into the verge. The car took a pole out of the ground with it. The car then ended up on the other side of the road.

The strange maneuver of the compact Mare eventually ended up where Ali B’s career also ended up: in the ditch. Despite the late hour (around 2.30am), the emergency services were quickly on the scene.

Luckily no ambulance needed

Fortunately, the ambulance was there, but not necessary (better that than the other way around, right?). The police have closed a lane of the N391 (direction Ter Apel) for a while.

The accident caused a lot of traffic on the road. Many debris, sand and grass had to be cleared away.

What happened now is unknown. It was raining and the road surface was wet, so maybe that played a role. Fortunately no one was injured. We don’t know if the car can be repaired. Given the airbags that have deployed and the enormously high repair costs of today, it may well be a case of total loss. Expect it for sale soon at a better okazie palace.

Photo credit: Emmen24

This article Mercedes-AMG A35 in ditch: how? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#MercedesAMG #A35 #ditch