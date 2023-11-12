There are hot hatches, then nothing for a while, and then there is the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S. It is so hot that you cannot touch it without barbecue gloves. If you rub your eyes after driving, they will remain watery for quite some time, and you can fry an egg on them without any problem. It’s been facelifted, and that’s why we’re taking another look at it here.

It takes quite a bit of effort to see what exactly has changed about him. Is the…? No, that’s the same. Maybe then…? No, that was already there. In short: it is mainly a technical upgrade. This mainly concerns bells and whistles that are spread across the entire range of the A-class.

What’s new about the A 45 S?

The AMG already had quite a few bells and whistles, but there are now also a few new ones. The steering wheel, for example, now has touch-sensitive parts. Sometimes it works, sometimes it drives you crazy. The latest version of the MBUX infotainment system now has a custom-designed navigation section that you might finally actually start using.

All in all, you have to learn such an enormous amount of technology that you could easily lock yourself in a room for a few days to read the instructions. Or maybe you don’t, you reckless daredevil that you are.

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear







For such a tech-driven update, those two 10.25-inch displays (one for the gauges and the touchscreen for the infotainment) still look like they were dragged in at the last minute – other manufacturers blend in old and new in a better way. But there is plenty of fun and beautiful things to experience here, especially if you have some patience with the voice commands, who sometimes want to limit their contributions to doing what you didn’t ask or feigning semi-East Indian deafness.

The price of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S

No, to really love the A 45, you have to drive it. It doesn’t have the finesse of a real, purely purpose-built sports car like a Porsche 718 Cayman. There is a certain danger in that, because with a price tag of over 108,000 euros (75k in Belgium) he is venturing into his territory. But stomp on the accelerator and you understand where he gets that bad courage from.

The Mercedes is an absolute weapon, just like a wrecking ball can bring down skyscrapers. And don’t worry, you don’t have to do it all alone; While nowadays you often get the feeling that the electronics behave like a strict babysitter, here it is mainly used to make it seem as if you can actually drive.

This Mercedes-AMG is everything you need

In a Cayman, the fun is in the millimeter precision with which you can get it through a bend, feeling what the car is doing underneath you. In the AMG it’s a matter of releasing all that power and being catapulted out of the bend. It’s raw, pure fun.

Another talent is the effortless (well, with a button on the steering wheel, so almost effortless) switching between ferocious sportiness and real comfort. If you don’t pay attention to the rather ridiculous steroid overdose that the body carries, you can go through life quietly, sort of inconspicuous and sort of economical (9.4 l/100 km, everything is relative). With room for five – okay, four and a half – and a luggage compartment too. What else do you want?

Specifications of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ (2023)

Engine

1,991 cc

four-cylinder turbo

421 hp @ 6,750 rpm

500 Nm @ 5,000 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.9 s

top speed 270 km/h

Consumption (average)

9.0 l/100 km

205 g/km CO2 G Label

Dimensions

4,428×1,796x

1,452 mm (lxwxh)

2,729 mm (wheelbase)

1,505 kg

51 l (petrol)

370 l (luggage)

Prices

€108,242 (NL)

€75,020 (B)