It wasn’t just any 2021 for Mercedes-AMG in Italy. In the year that has just ended, the high-performance division of the car manufacturer of the Star has collected the highest number of annual sales in its history in our country: 1,908 AMG cars registered by Mercedes in the last twelve months in Italy, 29% more of all those delivered in the previous year. This success is the result of the richest offer in the super sports car segment, but also of the commitment of the twelve Italian AMG Performance Centers that have increased interest in the brand.

In 2021, i bestselling models of the high performance family Mercedes were the A-Class, with 35% of sales, and the GLE, with 20% of registrations, while the remaining 45% was distributed evenly across all other segments. On the engine front, on the other hand, the 35 AMG version stands out at the top of the preferences of Italian customers, which with 306 HP of power represents the gateway to the world of Mercedes-AMG, followed by the hybridized versions 53 AMG, with high performance four cylinders. 45 AMG and the most powerful engines identified by the iconic 63 AMG badge. The excellent Italian performance of Mercedes-AMG, according to the German company itself, is also the result of a wide and diversified offer, with as many as 50 models distributed between performance cars, sports cars and street legal race cars, with bodies ranging from compact to SUVs, passing through sedans, station wagons, shooting brakes, coupes, roadsters and convertibles.

“The numerous activities in the area also contributed to keeping the passion for the brand alive, starting with track training of the AMG Driving Academy, which in 2021 gave life to 10 courses, involving 250 participants – explains Mercedes-AMG in an official note – The ‘driving experiences’ of the Performance Tours and the Grand Tour were added to the educational activities, while the AMG Performance Day confirms itself as the reference event for the Mercedes-AMG community to experience high-performance emotions aboard their sports cars. Many events that allowed the participants to try the latest high performance Mercedes-AMG news in complete safety, flanked by professional drivers from the AMG Driving Academy ”.