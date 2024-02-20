Testing starts tomorrow

The 2024 Formula 1 season will start tomorrow with the highly anticipated first day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain circuit. Teams and riders are preparing to have their first confrontation – stopwatches in hand – with their direct opponents after the winter break. However, some teams had the opportunity to 'taste' the Sakhir asphalt a few hours early.

This is the case of Mercedes who organized the 'classic' filming dayused by almost all teams as a sort of additional 'shakedown' at the start of the season, in an attempt to get the new car to cover as many kilometers as possible

W15 already on track

Under the Bahrain sun he took to the track George Russellwho completed a few rounds behind the wheel of the W15. The Brackley team had already made a very first outing on the track on the same day of the presentation, lapping on the 'home' track of Silverstone in decidedly less ideal weather conditions.

In recent days too McLaren and Haas had chosen to carry out their respective pre-season filming sessions on the Sakhir track, 'moving forward' in their work compared to the three days of collective testing which will allow everyone to draw a first assessment on the eve of the opening GP of the championship.