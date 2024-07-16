by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes, the future is Antonelli

Mercedes is doing everything to let Andrea Kimi grow Antonelli in peace, but in every statement he underlines how the Bolognese has everything to emerge at the highest levels in Formula 1.

Behind this contradiction is also Toto’s indecision Wolff on the promotion of the Italian for 2025 (or even earlier, if Williams decides to drop Logan Sargeant): whether it is the case to gain experience in F2 or to immediately “rise” among the greats can only be known by an experienced manager like the Austrian. In any case, the Brackley team sees the future in Antonelli, and technical director James also confirms this Allison, another great admirer of the class of 2006.

Allison’s words

“I can’t ignore the fact that he’s damn good.”, these are Allison’s words. “While I’m worrying about the present, that is, getting the machine going, it’s a nice ‘background’ feeling for me to think that we have this budding young talent who is gathering his strength and that sooner or later he will be with us. Can he replace Lewis Hamilton? It’s a huge ask, but I think if the talent is there it won’t matter. When Lewis first got into an F1 car, I think a lot of people had the same concerns. Sure, it would put pressure on his shoulders, but if a pilot has character and ability he will be up to the task and will be able to handle these pressuresas Oliver Bearman demonstrated in Jeddah. Everything suggests that Andrea has these characteristics“.

The climb

Antonelli, after winning the Italian F4 in 2022 and the European Formula Regional in 2023, made his debut in F2 this year, where he is eighth after eight race weekends despite Prema’s problems. He has already tested a Mercedes W12 at the Red Bull Ring and a W13 at Imola. A very important test because it was the first on a ground effect car.