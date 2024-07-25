There are changes within Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, which has chosen to reorganise itself in view of its upcoming commitments on the track.

The racing division of the brand with the three-pointed star will be named Affalterbach Racing and will take on responsibility for all motorsport and technical activities at AMG, including the development of the new Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Added to this is the desire to purchase the engine division of HWA AG, with a letter of intent (non-binding) already signed by the parties, aimed at improving existing operations and international customer service on the track with spare parts assistance in Europe, the United States, China and Australia.

#3 GetSpeed ​​Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO: Anthony Bartone, James Kell, Yannick Mettler, Aaron Walker Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

“Motorsport is firmly anchored in the DNA of Mercedes-AMG. These genes and the corresponding expertise run through all areas and departments of development. This will be complemented by the specialist knowledge of Affalterbach Racing GmbH and applied in a targeted manner to the conception and development of future projects,” explains the official note.

“In this way, synergy effects can be created with the various development areas of AMG road vehicles in the shortest possible time. An even more in-depth technological exchange in both directions is planned.”

The Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing department has been working for some time on the successor to the current AMG GT3 and will be based on a production model; the two-door AMG GT and the AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ were recently presented, so the Affalterbach-based operations team will be rolling up their sleeves in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, which will continue to be responsible for the overall coordination of international motorsport activities.

“Motorsport is part of the DNA of Mercedes-AMG. This especially includes GT Sport, in which we have been very successful for years. For the future, we want to not only continue these successes, but also expand them further,” said Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

“We continue to see growing interest in GT3 vehicles and are therefore working intensively on our successor model. In order to utilize our in-house expertise even more effectively, we have strategically strengthened the motorsport division with the new entity at the Affalterbach location, charting an important course for the future. With Affalterbach Racing, we will now be able to act even more flexibly and quickly.”

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, adds: “I am very pleased to reaffirm our long-term and sustainable commitment to customer racing with the establishment of Affalterbach Racing.”

“With it, we are looking to further expand our highly successful global GT customer sports program. As a first step, the new entity is focusing on the development of the new GT3 racing car, so that we can continue to offer our international customers a safe, reliable and race-winning vehicle.”