Weight was one of the recurring themes in the technical narration of the 2022 season. The transition to 18-inch rims, with the consequent enlargement of the tires and braking system, was one of the main factors that caused an increase in minimum weight in the order of 50 kg, together with the lateral strengthening of the safety cell required by the Federation. Almost all the teams thus ended up with an overweight car by several kilos at the beginning of the year, with the exception of Alfa Romeo, the only one capable of immediately reaching the 798 kg minimum weight. Furthermore, in the comparison between Red Bull and Ferrari, the more stringent lightening made by the Milton Keynes team was among the many factors that raised the RB18 to a condition of superiority over the F1-75.

Even Mercedes recovered performance during the year thanks to the streamlining of the W13. However, during an interview with the editorial staff of Race car engineering the technical director Mike Elliott explained how in modern Formula 1 weight is subordinated to aerodynamics: “We were overweight at the start of the season, despite working hard to get down to the minimum. Weight however is an interesting equation in this era of Formula 1. While it is one of the key performance parameters, it is also limited by the regulations. Because of this, the design is different than you might expect. Our goal is to achieve a lower lap time and minimizing weight equals gaining some time, but we have found that a heavier car with more sophisticated aerodynamics generates much more performance on the track”.

Elliott’s words are reflected, for example, in what were the rake set-ups used until 2021, when the aerodynamic advantages at the bottom and diffuser given by the forward inclination of the car body outclassed the penalty given by a higher center of gravity. The technical director also explained how the excess weight on the W13 was also due to reliability reasons, so much so that Russell and Hamilton served only one penalty each on the starting grid during the year, reducing the points lost due to power unit replacements: “Because we have so many tools to develop a better performing car, minimizing weight is no longer as dramatic a parameter as it used to be in Formula 1. Furthermore, we discount an additional excess weight to have a more reliable caras a retirement or a grid penalty for the replacement of defective parts or for exceeding the maximum number of seasonal components has a large impact on the championship standings”Elliott concluded.