Expectations for 2023 are high at Mercedes, although Toto Wolff continues to preach calm and predict a Red Bull still ahead in the upcoming season. Brackley stable however is confident that they have understood the origin of the problems and project errors which undermined the competitiveness of the W13, a car in any case capable of taking the victory in Brazil. On several occasions, the team’s technical leaders have explained the dynamics of the difficult 2022 season, offering an insight into the limits of the Silver Arrows. In a recent interview with the editorial staff of Auto Motor und Sport Technical Director Mike Elliott released statements that further enrich the explanations previously provided.

Mercedes dedicated the first half of the 2022 championship to solving porpoising, a phenomenon that sees the car oscillate at its natural frequency. Several exponents of the environment have repeatedly remarked how porpoising is not a purely aerodynamic phenomenon, as it also depends on the mechanical response of the suspensions, which, being impossible to replicate in the wind tunnel, makes its study quite difficult. On the one hand, therefore, there is the aerodynamic contribution, with the new single-seaters which, traveling extremely close to the ground, see the air flow under the bottom “break”, causing load losses which lead the car to rise again and oscillate. However, it should not be overlooked that the variations in ground clearance caused by a not excellent attenuation of bumps, curbs and other roughness also contribute to the same phenomenon, an aspect closely connected to the mechanics of the suspensions. Mike Elliott remarked precisely this difference: “In the first part of the season we dealt with the rebounds generated by the aerodynamics, like anyone else. That masked the real problem with the car. With the Barcelona update package we got rid of a lot of the aero bounce, but the bounce was still there and eventually it was caused by the bumps. All of this is intrinsic in these cars that travel close to the ground”.

In previous interviews, the Technical Director had explained how the Barcelona development package had reduced the aerodynamic instability of the underbody, thus making it possible to reduce ground clearance and gain downforce. In fact, on the level Spanish track the W13 had shown excellent potential, boding well for the continuation of the championship. However, on the citizens of Monaco and Baku, the irregularity of the road surface had led the Mercedes to suffer from rebounds againthis time caused to a greater extent by poor digestion of bumps and therefore by mechanics. Bringing the W13 back to lower ground clearances therefore highlighted what Elliott defined as the single-seater’s “error of concept”, i.e. the suspension layout not appropriate for traveling at such a small distance from the ground.

The rebounds suffered by the W13 were therefore unrelated to the slenderness of its sides, as was initially assumed. The British engineer had already stated that the tapering of the sidepods did not cause major differences in the way the car worked and that the compactness of the bellies had been designed exclusively to distance the bodywork from the external turbulence generated by the wheels. “We tried to understand the problems to put ourselves in the position of being able to predict the variation of competitiveness from one track to another”, adds Elliott ad Auto Motor und Sport. “It had nothing to do with the shape of the belliesbut rather how we had designed the car and what objectives we had set ourselves”. The primary design objective at Brackley was to minimize ground clearance to extract maximum load from the bottom, but overstepping this practice without supporting it with a suitable suspension unit. Red Bull, on the other hand, opted for greater ground clearance, benefiting however from lower suspension stiffness and therefore greater docility on the tyres. Again, the tapered bellies of the W13 did not contribute to the problem, while it was speculated that exposing a larger bottom surface to external flow could be critical:”It was more a concern of whether we could make the bottom stiff enough and not buckle too much at high speeds. But now we have fixed it”, concluded Elliott.