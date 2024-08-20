This year, Mercedes-AMG is celebrating 130 years of motorsport under the sign of the three-pointed star. The chronological benchmark for the anniversary of motor racing is the first motor race, which took place from Paris to Rouen on 22 July 1894 and ended with the victory of the Daimler-licensed engine.

To celebrate this historic milestone, the limited-edition Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport celebrated its world premiere under the motto “Racing Legend Remastered” at Automotive Week in Pebble Beach.

The highly exclusive edition of the GT3 car unites two iconic eras of motorsport. Cutting-edge engine technology meets traditional design features of the legendary racing cars of the 1950s.

With 680 hp, the non-homologated special model is the most powerful GT3 car ever built in Affalterbach. It is also the last version of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 to be powered by a naturally aspirated engine. The exclusive edition will be offered worldwide as a collector’s item in a limited series of just 13 vehicles.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Performance: Aerodynamic update and DRS system

Unlike the base model, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport is not subject to the homologation restrictions. For this reason, the legendary AMG 6.3-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine has been further optimised. Without restrictor and with a special exhaust system, it develops a maximum output of 680 hp (500 kW).

The aerodynamic components have also undergone extensive development and increase downforce by 15 percent compared to the base GT3 model. To achieve this, the front splitter and the air intakes in the front fenders have been redesigned.

Modifications to the side skirts, underbody and rear diffuser also increase downforce, while the larger rear wing helps optimise aerodynamic balance.

The Drag Reduction System (DRS), inspired by Formula 1 and Class 1 DTM, is a new and central feature. At the push of a button on the steering wheel, the main element of the rear wing moves to a flat position and reduces aerodynamic drag.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Photo by: Mercedes AMG

To maintain aerodynamic balance, the active elements on the front underbody are simultaneously extended.

Thanks to this technology, top speeds of over 315 kilometres per hour can be achieved despite the essentially high level of downforce. In the event of lateral acceleration or deceleration, the active elements immediately return to their original downforce position.

The exclusive high-performance brake system is also inspired by Formula 1. In contrast to the steel discs required by the GT3 regulations, the brake discs of the special model are made of carbon. They also help to make it significantly lighter than the homologated GT3 version.

Power is transmitted via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with modified ratios. As in all Mercedes-AMG racing cars, the transmission is mounted on the rear axle and connected to the engine in a torsionally rigid and torque-resistant manner by a carbon-fiber torsion tube.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Photo by: Mercedes AMG

The suspension features fully adjustable 4-way motorsport shock absorbers. The collector’s item features all the proven safety features of the Mercedes-AMG GT3: a carbon-fiber safety cell attached to the chassis, a five-point harness, safety nets, a steel roll cage, a fire extinguishing system, a safety tank and an emergency hatch.

The rich equipment also includes an effective competition ABS and a multi-adjustable traction control system.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Record on Mount Panorama in Australia

After two years of development and intensive testing, on 17 February 2024, Mercedes factory driver Jules Gounon demonstrated the vehicle’s exceptional performance for the first time on the Mount Panorama circuit in Australia.

Driving a prototype of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport, he broke the current GT car lap record around the iconic 6.213-kilometre circuit by 2.074 seconds, with a time of 1:56.605.

Jules Gounon, Mercedes-AMG GT3, Bathurst 2024 Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Interaction between cutting-edge technologies and traditional design

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL W 194 racing car from 1952 served as the inspiration for the design of the limited-edition anniversary model: classic styling elements of the brand’s first closed racing car characterise the exterior appearance of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport.

The special paintwork in an exclusive silver color is reminiscent of the legendary Silver Arrows. The blue diamonds on the front fenders and the colored frame of the radiator grille are a reference to historically successful vehicles.

The winning cars driven in 1952 by Hans Klenk and Karl Kling in the Carrera Panamericana and by Hermann Lang and Fritz Riess (all Germans) in the 24 Hours of Le Mans featured similar design elements.

The weight-optimised 18-inch magnesium wheels and the extensive use of carbon elements build a bridge to the racing sports cars of the modern era, together with a striking AMG crest on the roof.

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL W 194, Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Photo by: Mercedes AMG

The close connection between tradition and modernity is also evident in the interior. Advanced engine technologies, such as the Bosch DDU 10 cockpit display with enlarged screen and high-resolution graphics, support the operation of the vehicle.

Visually, the interior is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz SLR 300 models from 1955, which achieved world fame with Juan Manuel Fangio at the wheel. This reminiscence is visible in the blue chequered fabric seat covers as well as the brown leather headrests and door loops.

Another highlight is the specially developed steering wheel with light blue buttons and walnut wood trim. In addition, each of the limited-edition special models bears an edition badge on the center console.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Extensive package with racing equipment and vehicle coverage

Each of the 13 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsports comes with a comprehensive package. In addition to a vehicle cover developed specifically for the special model, this includes full racing kit for the driver.

The racing kit was designed in collaboration with official Mercedes-AMG partner Puma and its design is based on the styling features of the vehicle’s exterior.

The racing gear is completed with a high-quality custom helmet from Bell. Customers also receive a custom bag, designed to match the seat cover in a stylish blue checkered pattern and offering enough space for all the racing gear.

The delivery package is completed by a 1:8 scale model of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport and an exclusive, personalized certificate of authenticity.

Bernd Schneider, Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Photo by: Mercedes AMG

“This year we are celebrating 130 years of motorsport under the sign of the three-pointed star. And at AMG, too, motor racing is an essential part of our DNA,” explains Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and responsible for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Mercedes-Maybach business units.

“With the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport, we are once again underlining our history and commitment to the internationally successful Customer Racing program.”

“We were delighted to present this exclusive GT3 collector’s item to fans and enthusiasts of our brand for the first time at this special occasion at Pebble Beach Automotive Week.”

Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, added: “The exclusive Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport is the flagship of our current racing portfolio.”

“Not only is it strictly limited to 13 units, it is also the ultimate GT3 version with our iconic AMG 6.3-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine. With this exclusive edition we are also showing what is possible outside of official homologation and have integrated a series of technical refinements and lightweight components.”

“With this, we are setting another milestone in our anniversary year and offering interested customers a highly emotional product, both technically and visually.”

Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport – Technical Data Sheet