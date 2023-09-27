Singapore returns to haunt Mercedes

Red Bull’s failed pass in Singapore weekend it denied the Milton Keynes team the possibility of achieving the perfect season and allowed its opponents, in this specific case Ferrari, to find a way to save the season with an unexpected success. What was the great opportunity exploited by the red, before everything returned to normal at the Suzuka weekend, obviously also coincided with the regret of all the opposing teams, Mercedes in the lead. The Brackley team had tried an aggressive strategy to get to the top step of the podium, but Carlos Sainz’s intelligent defense, combined with George Russell’s last lap error denied the big shot.

Now, however, a few weeks later, theimpact against Russell’s wall takes on a doubly mocking value for Mercedes. In fact, a video is continuing to ‘shoot’ on Tik Tok and Twitter which represents the worst possible nightmare for any Formula 1 team. These are images, taken in an amateur manner by a user, who they show the bottom of the W14 quite clearly of Brackley while it is being loaded onto the tow truck after the GP. By taking a screenshot, the entire aerodynamic structure of the silver arrow is easily visible.

Video of the W14 floor from Singapore has emerged. Credit to eu_jerry99 on Instagram for the original video. Some of my thoughts at the end of this video. pic.twitter.com/8GgXwQyn5x — Dr Obbs (@dr_obbs) September 27, 2023

Bottom revealed

It is not the first time this season that some teams have reluctantly found their cars exposed to public interest. It had already happened, not without controversy, during the weekend of the Monaco GP. In that case it was always the W14 that had remained the victim of prying eyes, in that case driven into the wall by Lewis Hamilton during free practice, and above all the RB19 by Sergio Perez, ‘crashed’ by the Mexican at the start of qualifying. Precisely from those shots numerous debates arose on the structure of the base of the Milton Keynes team, the absolute dominator of the season.

Now the expert eyes of the technicians from the other teams will be able to study the crucial area of ​​the Mercedes single-seater, also evaluating any differences with what we saw four months ago on the streets of the Principality. These are certainly details, but it is certainly not the best way for Mercedes to approach the 2024 season, which everyone in Brackley hopes will be a redemption after two difficult years.