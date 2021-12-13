“There are no words”. So on Instagram And Twitter Mercedes has’closed communications‘then limited to posting the document of the Commissioners that rejected the protests of Mercedes and the intention by the Brackley team not to give up in the face of this decision by expressing their intention to appeal to the FIA ​​arbitration court in Paris, a appeal that must be confirmed by Thursday, the day in which the Federation Gala at the end of the season is expected. Mercedes did not issue any press releases at the end of a race that in any case saw them win the eighth consecutive world title in the Constructors’ championship. No celebratory photos, no celebration posts. The only testimonies filtering from social networks highlight an evidently ‘tipsy’ Valtteri Bottas carried on his shoulders by Toto Wolff late at night, with the Mercedes team principal who in turn threw himself into the crowd that was in any case celebrating the end of the season and of the Scandinavian’s adventure in the Anglo-German team.

Lewis Hamilton did not show up at the press conference at the end of the Grand Prix and podium celebrations, probably on the top of Mercedes, and the empty chair next to Max Verstappen is the symbol of a race that is not over yet: “Mercedes, after having been rejected by two appeals by the sports commissioners, has announced its intention to appeal, it has 96 hours to formalize the request. It is a foregone conclusion after the controversy against the race director, Australian Michael Masi – we read in today’s edition of The Corriere della Sera – epilogue of a championship in which the two teams fought with every low blow, the continuation of ten months of sporting and political warfare “. Christian Horner has already stressed that Red Bull is ready to defend Max Verstappen’s world title by fighting the appeal of Mercedes in every registered office to which the Brackley team will decide to contact. 2021 isn’t over yet.