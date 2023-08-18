We weren’t too kind to Mercedes when the brand introduced the current-generation A-Class in 2018. In short, we felt that the Germans had paid too much attention to the trinkets – especially the fancy screens and connectivity gadgets – and far too little to the really important stuff. Most versions had dull engines, jerky gearboxes and suspension that was primitive at best.

Well, for the facelift of the A-class, Mercedes has done it all over again. Most of the changes are minor changes to the screen and electronics. The mechanical stuff and dynamics haven’t even been touched. You don’t become one of the most successful car manufacturers in the world by listening to us.

What’s different about the Mercedes A-class?

On the outside, a new grille and lamps stand out. If you’re a really fanatical spotter, that is. Inside, the large, dual-screen dashboard becomes standard across all models, and there are some changes to the controls too – most things can now only be done via the touchscreen, via voice control or via very fiddly swipe pads on the spokes of the car. send. Grrr.

There has been a considerable cut in the options for engines. In addition to the AMG 35 and 45, there is now only the 1.3-liter petrol in the A 180 (136 hp) and A 200 (163 hp), both with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and occasional support in the form of a 14 hp mild hybrid system. That electric assistance also ensures that the gearbox feels less alert. The A 160 has disappeared, the two-liter A 220 and A 250 are only available with four-wheel drive. All diesels are also gone, although you can still get an A 180d in Belgium (and many other countries).

The Mercedes A-class will sell best as a PHEV

Because the A-class is doing very well on the lease market, the vast majority of sales will be made up of the A 250e, the plug-in hybrid, which you can get in both hatch and sedan. It uses the same 1.3 four-cylinder. A better battery provides a slightly longer range if you drive purely on electricity and just a little more electric power – the system power is now 224 hp.

It is unlikely that you will ever cover the full electric range of 80 kilometers purely on electricity, but that generous amount of power does of course mean that you will also make great use of the energy you have drawn from the grid over longer distances, which you will significantly reduce average fuel consumption.

Little steering feel

At least the A 250 still has a multi-link rear axle. Not the lesser gods; their much simpler rear suspension with anti-roll bar provides comfort, but at the expense of steering precision. It is rubbery and insensitive. The damping has trouble keeping the body straight when a fast road starts to ‘wave’ underneath you. Easy to prevent by driving more slowly, which you will do with this car anyway. It’s not a toss-and-throw; it’s laid-back, comfortable and relatively quiet on longer rides.

Anything else? It is beautifully finished and a bit on the tight side in the back. The Mercedes A-class has beautiful screens, which are difficult to use. The badge is of course very appealing, but the driving characteristics are unfortunately a bit less. No, not quite our thing.

Specifications Mercedes A 200 AMG Line (2023)

engine

1,332 cc

four-cylinder, turbo

163 hp @ 5,500 rpm

270 Nm @ 2,000 rpm

Drive

front wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds

top 225 km/h

Consumption (average)

5.9 l/100km

135 g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,428×1,796x

1,452 mm (lxwxh)

2,729mm (wheelbase)

1,265 kilograms

43 l (petrol)

355 l (luggage)

Prices

€48,636 (NL)

€42,955 (B)