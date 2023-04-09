Innovate again to win new challenges. The Mercedes A-Class restylingprotagonist of our test drives, arrives at a moment of maturity for the German compact which with the fourth generation has consolidated its growth in the segment, managing to integrate better into the Stella range also in terms of electrification. The facelift of the model of the German car manufacturer thus updates this car with some more modern stylistic elements, inside and outside the passenger compartment but does not stop there, also adding new technologies and expanding the mild hybrid system to the entire range of petrol engines. For our test, however, we have chosen the most aggressive of all the variations of this model, namely the Mercedes A-Class AMG 45S, the only one that has not electrified its engine.

How the design of the Mercedes A-Class changes

The first innovations are therefore already visible from the outside of the passenger compartment, thanks to a redesigned radiator grille with a star motif and flat headlights, also available as an option in an LED variant. The sporty character is underlined by the new wheel design in sizes up to 19 inches, including the optional high-gloss black painted light-alloy wheels in multi-spoke design and with high-gloss piping for the AMG Line. The rear also changes, with a new diffuser and a new LED optical signature. Overall, the design appears simpler, with fewer lines in favor of a more decisive and sporty appearance in line with the latest models of the Stuttgart company. On the AMG version, the protagonist of our test, there is a grille with a renewed style, a new bumper and rims with a dedicated design.

Interiors

As far as the interior is concerned, however, the touchpad disappears on the central tunnel, replaced by a glove box with equipment that becomes richer in general including the standard dual independent screen, with a 7-inch display and a larger 10.25-inch one in the center of the cockpit while optional are the two 10.25-inch displays with a wide-screen look. In both cases, connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is always standard. The revised steering wheel of the current generation, in nappa leather as standard, is compact and matches the high-tech character of the redesigned center console. New type sockets are also added to the equipment Faster USB-C. The “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant is more responsive, while the ADAS package has been made more precise. The AMG variant then acquires the steering wheel of its older sisters, with the two small displays for the car’s set-up and also a special launch version, the Street Style Edition which includes the AMG Night Edition I and II packages and the AMG Aerodynamics package.

New for the engine range

As for the engines, the new A-Class has benefited from an update that has made the offer fully electrified and includes four-cylinder units with Standard 7- or 8-speed DCT automatic transmission. Like mild hybrids, they are equipped with an on-board 48-volt auxiliary electrical system that supports starting with 10 kW more power. The most powerful of the versions of the German compact remains unchanged, the AMG 45S which always exploits its 421 HP and 500 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h.

Mercedes A-Class AMG 45S, how the sportiest goes

The racing spirit that this model exudes is clearly evident even before getting behind the wheel: the AMG lettering on the side, the touches of orange for various elements of the bodywork, the most aggressive trim with the distinctive elements including the specific circles. At the rear then there is the racing spoiler and the four-terminal exhaust ready to make the engine grumble and make it go up by decibels when you press your foot on the accelerator. As soon as you take a seat inside, the profiled enveloping seats immediately put the driver at ease, with nappa leather and carbon-look elements to accentuate the sporting spirit. The steering, derived from the larger AMGs, also features small displays for the car’s set-up. As soon as you turn it on, the Mercedes A-Class AMG 45S immediately makes itself felt and as you gain confidence you appreciate the precision of the steering and the ease in changing direction, with the car always composed and well planted on the asphalt, with a set-up that although rigid, it absorbs the irregularities of the road surface well.

Prices and layouts

The range of new Mercedes Class A is always declined in hatchback and sedan versions and consists of the Executive, Advanced, Advanced Progressive, Advanced Plus Progressive, Advanced Plus AMG Line, Premium AMG Line, Premium Plus AMG Line trim levels. Prices instead, they start at 35,120 euros for the A 180 Automatic in Executive trim and hatchback bodywork and 35,986 euros for the homologous sedan. The sportier AMG range, on the other hand, starts at 54,396 euros for the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic and rises to 55,250 euros for the Sedan variant. The top of the range, the Mercedes-AMG A 45S 4MATIC+, protagonist of our test drive, has a price list that starts at 68,182 euros.