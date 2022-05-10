Mercedes-Benz is looking to fine-tune its range to maximize the profitability of each of its cars, which means that several models may very soon no longer be part of the Star brand’s line-up. One of these is undoubtedly Class A: Mercedes-Benz has already decided to cut its compact sedan from the US and Canadian markets, replacing it with the GLA SUV. A decision that could soon be taken in other markets globally, as the CEO of the German brand Ola Kallenius reiterated that the company’s strategy is to focus more on high-end models.

“We will talk more next week, but our goal is not to be a competitor to the volume producers – his words spoken on the occasion of the Future of the Car 2022 – This is not what the Mercedes-Benz brand stands for. We prefer to look up rather than down“. Therefore, the hypothesis according to which Mercedes-Benz wants to concentrate its entry-level training on crossovers rather than on sedans is becoming increasingly popular. But back to the A-Class, Mercedes-Benz’s potential decision to abandon the model would be amazing considering the answers it continues to offer on the market: in 2019 alone, the last “normal” year before the pandemic, almost 200,000 units of the Star sedan were sold in Europe. We’ll see what decision Mercedes-Benz ultimately makes.