The market never sleeps

The Silverstone weekend, home race for more than half the F1 grid, also keeps the speeches on the market-drivers in key 2025 for those seats that are still vacant. The first in order of importance – and therefore the one that can have a cascade effect on all the others – is that of the Mercedes.

The Brackley team is still searching for what will be Lewis Hamilton’s heir And Toto Wolff is having fun teasing the media – and especially the Red Bull environment – ​​by still keeping alive the hypothesis of a sensational hiring of Max Verstappenwho by contract would be tied ‘hands and feet’ to the Milton Keynes team until 2028.

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 in fact the number one of the pit wall of the silver arrows did not want to go out on a limb in indicating a favourite among the three main names that are currently being linked to the cockpit of what will be the W16: Carlos Sainz, Andrea Kimi Antonelli and – precisely – Verstappen.

Toto’s percentages

“Percentages of who is favored among them? They are all at 33%“ Wolff said. This information suggests that the Brackley team principal does not yet want to give up – at least on a media level – the possibility of signing the current world champion. Sainz, as is known, is also being courted by Williams and Alpine, while James Vowles himself – Williams team principal – has for the moment ruled out that Antonelli could race for his team next year, underlining that he is a “Mercedes driver“. The ‘Toto’ of names is still wide open.