“By copying you get a maximum of seconds”

The Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur it was clear in view of the 2024 project. Red Bull demonstrated that it had taken a successful design path when the ground effect era began in 2022, but this does not mean that its opponents will be satisfied with trying to replicate what has been achieved in Milton Keynes. The 2024 Ferrari will have a new chassis and a new rear end, but technical director Enrico Cardile has specified that the Rossa will not be a Red Bull clone at all.

Hamilton and the Aston Martin example

Ferrari and Mercedes tried to respond to Red Bull in 2023 by remaining faithful to the aerodynamic concepts launched in 2022. The result was disappointing for both, because the RB19 has grown significantly more compared to its previous sister than the SF-23 managed and to W14. Red Bull won 21 races out of 22, the only 'missing' victory in Singapore was won by Ferrari, but the Scuderia di Maranello won four in 2022. Lewis Hamilton agrees that copying is not the solution to regain competitiveness: “Just look at what happened to Aston Martin, they tried to copy a car and suddenly they couldn't make it work anymore – the words of the seven-time world champion reported by the newspaper Motorsport-Total.com – the nature of the regulation and the shortage of testing makes it impossible to throw out an entire project and start over. You have to try to identify what works and progress on other areas through trial and error.”

Mercedes, lack of speed

One aspect that has clearly emerged over 2023 is the fact that Mercedes has suffered quite a bit on the straights due to a car with little aerodynamic efficiency. “We have a huge gap to make up – added Hamilton – especially in terms of top speed. We have to work on this aspect from week to week”. When the power unit is frozen, it is not possible to intervene on the power of the engine. Straight line speed can only be improved by reducing drag, the aerodynamic resistance to progress.