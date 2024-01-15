Simulations and rumors

The long winter of Formula 1, although shorter than a few decades ago, is the period in which rumors proliferate about alleged earnings obtained on the simulator from the different single-seaters. There have already been whispers of a Ferrari seven tenths faster than last year, but also of a Red Bull that will be uncatchable unless recoveries of more than a second.

The correspondence between the data on the simulator and that on the track will then be the inflexible judge, capable of giving a dream to those who find positive results and plunging those who do not find this correlation into a nightmare, a bit like what happened to the 2023 Mercedes.

Is optimism leaking from Mercedes?

During an interview granted by Toto Wolff to the British of TheTelegraphthe journalist Tom Cary described in detail how the Austrian wanted to measure his words, but left at least some hope shines through. “As the conversation began, Wolff had just spoken to Ant Davidson on the phone, commentator on Sky UK who is also among the team's simulator drivers”, explained the journalist, continuing: “Wolff reported: 'Ant was driving in Melbourne (to the simulator, ed.) and told me: 'For the first time in 2 years it feels like a real car'. But then he paused, aware that his words could generate chatter. 'Obviously I would like what I heard to be related to the trackbut in the last 2 years we have seen that this has not always been the case'”.

In short, Wolff remained quite tight-lipped, even if he provided a further update on the team's attitude: “In the past we have interpreted the regulations very conservatively, as they were defined a few years ago. And we saw that other teams acted differently. This free space will have to be kept an eye on”. And he finished: “We certainly won't start the year saying 'this won't be possible.' McLaren has taken a big step forward in 2023 with a single update.”