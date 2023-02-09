Just over five days after the official presentation of the Mercedes W14the first clues about what it might be are starting to appear livery of the new single-seater. The signals, far from improbable, came in the minutes immediately following a press release published by the Brackley company, which disclosed the commercial agreement reached between the Anglo-German team and Sherwin-William’s, a leading British company in the production of paints and coatings. Moments after the tweet announcing the partnership, Mercedes posted a second message: “We are excited to show you what we are working on”. Along with the text, the eight-times champion team added a photo depicting a palette with three colours, with which the livery of this year’s single-seater will be composed.

Apart from these details, which increase the collective curiosity of fans and enthusiasts, Mercedes has welcomed its new partner, doing so through the words of its Commercial Director Richard Sanders: “We are thrilled to welcome Sherwin-Williams to our partner ecosystem as an Official Automotive Paint Supplier – he has declared – we have a shared commitment to innovation, performance and sustainability that makes our partnership natural. Their reputation for excellence in the global automotive refinish industry is second to none and we look forward to working together in 2023 and beyond.”

Excited to show you what we’ve been working on 👀😁 @SherwinWilliams pic.twitter.com/1kopLx7OSR — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 9, 2023

At the same time, there was no shortage of statements by Brian GallagherPresident and Chief Executive Officer of Sherwin-Williams’ Automotive Refinish Division: “We are thrilled to support the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team in this new partnership – he added – and we are confident that our 150+ year history of quality and innovation will continue to benefit your car’s performance on and off the track. Both organizations have a proven track record of delivering excellence in all aspects of their businesses, pushing the technological boundaries of product performance, innovation and sustainability to propel our industry forward.”