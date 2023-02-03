For the first time since 2013, i.e. since Formula 1 closed its era of V8 engines, the Mercedes finished a season without winning any world title, Drivers or Constructors. A result resulting from a disappointing year – which ended with a single last-gasp win by George Russell in the penultimate round on the calendar in Brazil where he even scored a brace – thanks to a 2022 spent amid such competitiveness problems that he was unable to keep up with the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari.

Now that this parenthesis is now behind us, the Brackley team is aiming for 2023 with the intention of adding the W13 to the list of its most unsuccessful cars, but without including other single-seaters in the immediate future in this ‘ranking’. The improvements implemented in the final part of the world championship and the climate of optimism that reigns in view of 2023 bode well, but the first to keep his feet on the ground is the Technical Director of the three-pointed star: Mike Elliott.

Despite the encouraging signs, the Briton does not think he will start again at the top of the group next season, as stated in an interview reported by motorsportweek.com: “I think the interesting thing is how we move from here, and I think that we need to maintain skepticism and be honest with ourselves that we were behind at the end of the year – he has declared – although i think we have made good progress and i am really happy with the culture i have seen and the attitude. We will see the result of all the efforts made to progress only next year”.

Also Toto Wolff he recently declared that he no longer trusts what emerges in the simulation after the cold shower he experienced in 2022, when the W13, credited with amazing performances on a virtual level, revealed obvious unforeseen problems during the track test, especially in the tests in Bahrain where the The Brackley team brought the definitive ‘without’ version of the single-seater entrusted to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.