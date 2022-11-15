The long-awaited goal has finally been achieved. The Brackley stable has completed its technical run-up, grabbing that victory by the end of the season which is good for internal morale in view of the 2023 campaign. A scenario at the antipodes of the one seen at the beginning of the season, when the W13, totally at the mercy of porpoising, struggled to pass the cut of Q2, battling point by point with the mid-group teams. The success achieved in Brazil lays the best foundations for next season, where Mercedes could even express higher growth than its direct competition.

Barring twists, the 2023 Red Bull and Ferrari single-seaters will be an evolution of the current ones. Mercedes however, despite the competitiveness of the W13 is now very close to that of its direct rivals, is destined to revolutionize the basic concept. Just the neo-winner George Russell has expressed great expectations on where the team will be able to arrive with a brand new car, after having managed to establish itself in a Grand Prix with a project that he considers fallacious: “To be honest, the sensations in the car are not too dissimilar to those of the beginning of the year. The only difference is that when we cross the finish line, the engineer always talks about top-5 and no more about eliminations in Q2. I think this instills great confidence, especially in me and Lewis, because self this is what we are able to do as a team when the car’s performance isn’t optimal, who’s to say what we’ll achieve when we’re in a better window? We really think that Next year we will have a better spec car, which will give me and Lewis more confidence to push. In general, however, the team has increased its overall performance and this is why the lap times continue to drop”.

One of the secrets of the comeback was the team’s better understanding of car behavior and set-up requirements, as underlined by Hamilton: “The car has been great to drive all weekend – consistent and trouble free. We haven’t brought any updates in the last two races. I think that sWe are slowly starting to understand the machine more and more and make it work in a better window”. At the beginning of the year, Mercedes concentrated its efforts on the fight against porpoising, the resolution of which, although it itself guaranteed a competitive leap, prevented other aspects of performance from being analysed. It was only astride Munich and Baku that the team has realized a major criticality in the setting of the car, starting to build the slow recovery from there. For the purposes of the 2022 campaign, the newfound technical awareness of the car’s needs has made it possible to gradually recover performance: “It is certainly a great sign”explains the multiple English champion. “For a long time, we didn’t really understand what the problem was or how to fix it. This was difficult, because we kept trying and trying and every time something new came along, the problems remained. This result is therefore enormous. We know where our North Star is now, we know where to focus our efforts this winter. I’m proud of the whole team for their incredible hard work.”

Having identified the origin of the problems has thus made it possible to act accordingly on the structures and on development, so much so that George Russell believes the championship-ending W13 would be over a second faster in Bahrain than the version that raced there earlier in the season. At the same time, awareness of the project’s limitations made it possible to change the setting of the 2023 car, so much so that technical director Mike Elliott anticipated a change of concept, to be understood as the way in which performance is sought. Crossing the statements of the team’s top management, a picture emerges in which the Brackley team will change the internal mechanics of the suspensions, the management of the height from the ground and the shape of the sides, although the latter aspect is not central to the revolution. All this only increases the curiosity about the future of Mercedes, which after having managed to take a victory with a single-seater defined as wrong, in 2023 will field a car described by Russell as “with the best characteristics”.