The picture of presentations of the Formula 1 cars in view of the 2022 championship. Having abandoned the idea of ​​a common unveiling in a great show before the first tests on the track, the various teams are communicating the date of the unveiling of their respective single-seaters. Ferrari will show its car to fans and enthusiasts on Thursday 17 February, before it Aston Martin (Thursday 10) and McLaren, which it has chosen on Friday 11 February to show the car it will entrust to Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. A few minutes ago there Mercedes decided to show the “F1 W13 E Performance” the next February 18, Friday, just 24 hours after the Ferrari rivals.

It will be a digital launch, followed by the traditional shakedown – the first contact with the track – at Silverstone.

18/2/22. 🗓️ Meet the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance 🤩 pic.twitter.com/uv6oCGmNHh – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) January 18, 2022