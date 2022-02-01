Between December 2021 and January 2022 there was not just a month. For Formula 1, an entire life went by. Or rather, a generation (of cars). The revolution is underway and we will see the very first results in shakedown of 23-25 ​​February: already at Montmeló we will be able to notice the time differences between 2021 and 2022. Among the insiders it is whispered that the Red Bull is already faster than last year, and also the Mercedes he should have made up for all the performance delays that a new car entails: the word of technical director Mike Elliott.

“The overall performance of the new cars will probably not be much different from what they have been in the past. Obviously the intention of these regulations was to improve overtaking, but it will take some time before we can see if the goal has been achieved.“, These are his words in a Mercedes video. “The car is a little heavier, the power unit with E10 fuel will behave a little differently, the aerodynamics and set-up will also be different“.