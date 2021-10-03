Raheem Sterling sees his situation getting complicated at Manchester City, and the big extension hoped for does not come. Arsenal and Mikel Arteta show up.

Despite increasingly disappointing seasons, Arsenal never hesitate to bet big on the transfer market. The recent purchases of Partey, Odegaard, White, Ramsdale, Gabriel, Saliba or of course Pepe will have cost more than 300 million euros all the same over three summers. Investments that currently do not allow the Gunners to return to play the leading roles in the Premier League. Result, another big blow is in anticipation, in particular by going to seek a player still often holder with Manchester City. The Daily Star on Sunday revealed this Sunday that the London club is closely monitoring the situation of Raheem Sterling. Mikel Arteta knows him well for having taken him under his wing when he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Cityzens. In recent months, the England international has been looking to negotiate a new contract with the English champion, and dreams of signing for four seasons and 350,000 euros per week all the same.

Sterling is no longer worth 100 ME

But City do not necessarily have the same idea, preferring even to sell it next summer to pocket a nice sum before it leaves free in 2023. It must be said that, Pep Guardiola is only beginning to realize it, the priority will be to bring in a first-rate number 9, especially after the failure in the Harry Kane case. Two years ago, Raheem Sterling was still valued at 100 million euros, but his value has now halved. Arsenal could be tempted by this nice move for a vengeful player, and who has seen his sporting situation deteriorate recently, Guardiola looking for the false 9 for his offensive animation. And Raheem Sterling is losing points at this level, with his winger profile. A godsend for Arsenal, who would hit hard next summer if they managed to attract the England international from Manchester City.