He said in a statement, “Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of the player Joao Felix until June 30, 2024,” noting that the agreement does not include the option to permanently buy the player next summer.

Because of the suffocating financial crisis he is going through and the conditions of fair financial play imposed by the Spanish League, Barcelona expressed “our public gratitude to the player for the economic effort he made and his desire to wear the team’s shirt.”

And after he joined him in 2019 for 126 million euros, Felix (23 years old) struggled to impose himself as an indispensable element in the Atletico Madrid squad and became unpopular because he repeatedly sought to join Barcelona, ​​​​who said in the short introduction video of the Portuguese player, “He fulfilled his dream.”

Felix played with Chelsea in the second half of last season on loan also without much success, and therefore he will try to launch his career again from the Barcelona gate.

In another statement, Barcelona confirmed Cancelo’s arrival on loan from Manchester City and also without the option to buy permanently after the end of the loan period.

The Catalan club was in dire need of a right-back, after the French central defender, Jules Conde, was forced to occupy this position for most of last season.

Cancelo (29 years old) no longer enjoys his former position in Manchester City, which he loaned in Kenair to Bayern Munich.