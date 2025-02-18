He Innovation Observatory in Great Consumption of the Institut Cerdàformed by a panel of independent experts, presented on Tuesday the main innovations of the sector in 2024. Among them, two of Mercadonaone linked to product and another, to processes, as reported by the Valencian company.

As for the product, it has been awarded The new company’s tray vegetable rice Being the first rice cooked in a container that is also suitable for microwave, innovation that has developed by its specialist supplier traditional dishes, based in Valencia. And regarding processes, The new Mercadona QR labeling has been recognizedassuming an evolution of the well -known barcode and a great advance in operational efficiency for the company.

According to the observatory, the rice in metal tray is a traditional valencia dish that consists of a thin layer of rice that is cooked And it is served in the same tray in which it has been cooked, “which prevented replicating its flavor and texture in the prepared dishes available in the great consumption.” But with this launch, traditional dishes get Move the experience of this dish cooked at the moment to a prepared dish.

The key is in the containera tin tray designed and patented by traditional dishes that stands out for two reasons: on the one hand, it allows to manufacture the rice within the container itself, achieving organoleptic characteristics similar to those of a homemade preparation; And on the other hand, It is suitable for microwave, So you can heat and eat in the tray itself, facilitating your consumption outside the home.

Mercadona thus responds to the new demands of consumers, since as the observatory experts indicate, “entities such as Kantar point out that in Spain every time it cooks lessboth for the growth of the Horeca channel and that of the prepared dishes, whose consumption has multiplied by five since 2004 “. This new rice will be Available in all the supermarkets of the chain from May.

As for processes, the Great Consumption Innovation Observatory has recognized, in its eighth edition, to Mercadona for the implementation in its products of a New QR code that will replace the traditional barcode For product identification, being the first distribution chain to implement it.

Greater operational efficiency

This new labeling system, which has developed from AECOC’s hand, contributes to Increase company operational efficiency And, as the experts indicate, “it is the first step for the massive adoption of the QR code in great consumption.”

This new code has the double functionality of offering information to the consumer (Suggestions on how to cook and consume the product) and at the same time to the company, by incorporating into each product its expiration, lot, supplier and exact weight data.

This allows to link each product to the supplier that supplies it, improving traceability control; It involves taking another step in food security by digitally guaranteeing that they do not pass expired products by box; It increases the efficiency in store to be able to re -estate products close to its expiration date without the need to weigh them again and even allows the provisioning processes to refine.

At the moment, Mercadona has implemented this new QR in products of the carnage section and plans to incorporate it into the fishing, fruit and vegetable sections throughout 2025.