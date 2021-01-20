To achieve a good diet and a varied diet, it is essential to be right when making the weekly purchase and take what you really need from the supermarket and more convenient for your body. For this, the most recommended, in addition to going with the lesson learned from home and knowing what there is and what is not, is look at the labeling.

All the products have information attached with all their ingredients, their components, their energy value, calories …and it is the best way to really know what you are buying and what you are going to eat.

And precisely there is one of them who jumped to the fore on Twitter following a warning made by dietitian and nutritionist Julio Basulto. Is about a chocolate palm tree that is sold in the Mercadona and that contributes about 2,300 kilocalories.

The characteristics of the “spawn”

“I just ran into this monster in a supermarket. With a simple rule of three we will see that it contributes no less than 2,300 kilocalories. It’s not that it’s much, it’s that it’s EVERYTHING)”, Basulto commented on his account.

“It is estimated that, on average, a typical woman needs between 1800 and 2200 kilocalories per day and a man between 2200 and 2700 kilocalories per day (the children less, of course, and if they do a lot of physical exercise, more, of course) ”, he explains.

And he continues with his reasoning: “So if you put this thing between your chest and back, you have covered all the calories your body needs all day in one sitting. However, you won’t have nearly met your needs for the many nutrients that your body needs to function well ”.

“Do you understand now why we speak of “junk food”? And do you also understand, in all its breadth, the expression “cheap is expensive”? (cheap for your pocket -1.6 miserable euros-, expensive for health) ”, he asks his followers. In fact, on his blog expand your explanation.

37 Canarian bananas, Basulto’s solution

Days later, as a result of the repercussion of its publication and from the responses generated on Twitter to his comment, on his blog he published an article with his proposal: 37 bananas from the Canary Islands.

“Yesterday I bought 16 bananas (at home we are very banana trees) and I took it for weighing them and calculating how many calories all those bananas provided. The total amounted to 1000 kilocalories, that is to say, less than half of what the famous palm tree contributes ”, he began to relate.

“We should eat nothing less than 37 bananas to match the calories of the chocolate freak in question“, He writes, doing the math, ending with a reflection on its price:” Consuming the same calories from the palm tree from bananas costs about 11 euros. That is, It is 10 euros more expensive to take 2300 kilocalories from bananas than from that unhealthy pastry. (…) It is flagrant that it is much cheaper to eat badly than to eat healthy ”.